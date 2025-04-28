SilverStone Unveils TS434U 4-Bay 10Gbps Hot-Swap Enclosure

SilverStone Technology has introduced the TS434U, a high-performance external hard drive enclosure designed to deliver speed, versatility, and reliability for professionals handling large data workloads. Available in both black (SST-TS434UB) and white (SST-TS434UW) finishes, the TS434U combines tool-free convenience with efficient cooling and advanced protection features.
Built for flexibility, the SilverStone TS434U enclosure supports up to four 3.5-inch HDDs or 2.5-inch SSDs using SATA I/II/III interfaces, with full hot-swap functionality to streamline upgrades and replacements. Connectivity is powered by a USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 Type-C port, delivering transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps for rapid data transmission across large files.
Key Features
Versatile Storage Compatibility: Supports up to 4 × 3.5" HDDs or 2.5" SSDs in SATA I/II/III formats with hot-swap functionality
High-Speed Transfers: USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 with USB Type-C interface enables up to 10Gbps transfer rates
Efficient Cooling: Bottom-mounted 120mm dual-ball bearing fan with air intake ensures balanced heat dissipation
Drive Protection: Built-in overheat protection safeguards hard drives during heavy workloads
Magnetic Front Door: Detachable front panel attaches to the side and conceals LEDs to minimise light disturbance
Tool-Free Installation: Quick and easy setup for 3.5-inch hard drives
Energy Saving: Sleep mode support reduces power consumption during idle periods
The SilverStone TS434U is targeted at professionals and power users requiring reliable multi-drive storage for backups, media libraries, or high-capacity workflows. The SilverStone TS434U is a non-RAID device and does not support hardware RAID. Users who wish to configure RAID must do so via software RAID through their operating system. For example, macOS users can use RAID Assistant in Disk Utility to set up RAID arrays.
SilverStone has not yet revealed the pricing and availability of the TS434U enclosure. To learn more about the TS434U, visit the product page at the SilverStone Technology website.