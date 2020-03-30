Singularity Showcase Designs Join OCUK Premium Cooling Range

- Mini-ITX form factor support

- Integrated Distro-Plate

- Side parts made of transparent acrylic glass

- Included vertical GPU holder and riser cable

- Accommodates up to two 240mm radiators

- Installation of up to 13 SSDs and one HDD possible at the same time

- Up to E-ATX form factor support (up to 285mm)

- Mid-tower footprint

- Huge Distro-Plate transparent acrylic glass

- Vertical GPU mount and riser cable

- Can hold two 360 mm radiators at the same time (front and top)

- Space for three 2.5-inch drives