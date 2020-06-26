Sixteen Titles Added as Game Ready on GeForce NOW, Some Returning From Hiatus



Danger Scavenger is new to Steam Early Access, and GeForce NOW, this week



Ghostrunner is scheduled for release later in 2020, with a demo now available

New to GeForce NOW:



- Danger Scavenger (via Steam, launched on 6/22)

- Stranger Things 3: The Game (via Epic Games Store on GFN, - Free on 6/25)

- Disco Elysium (via EGS)

- Farming Simulator 19 (via EGS)

- Just Cause 4 Reloaded (via EGS)

- Idle Big Devil

- Spintires

- SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION (via EGS)

- Snake Pass

- Surviving The Aftermath (via EGS)

- Tale of Wuxia: The Pre-Sequel

- Tunshi Kongming Legends

- Warhammer Underworlds Online



Returning to GeForce NOW:



- theHunter: Call of the Wild

- Torchlight II

- GhostRunner demo