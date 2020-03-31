SK Gaming Extends Esports Partnership with EPOS

PRESS RELEASE
Ballerup, 31st March 2020 - For the third year in a row, SK Gamings pro players will be equipped with the best premium audio products on the market courtesy of their extended partnership with EPOS.
EPOS delivers high-end audio solutions based on pioneering audio technology striving to unleash human potential by perfecting the in-game audio experience. Through its ability to bring forward every sound cue and deliver clear speech, EPOS' products can make the difference between winning or losing the game.
SK Gaming looks forward to once again partnering with 115 years of audio expertise and to continue the long-lasting partnership with the team that launched one of the first co-branded items in esport's history: the legendary Sennheiser PC 160 SK Gaming Edition' headset.
We are incredibly thrilled to start this new adventure with EPOS and continue working with the great team that we already know so well from the past years. They have been and will continue to deliver true high-end audio solutions for our players across the globe and we couldnt be happier to have such a premium brand on our team. Alexander T. Müller, CEO of SK Gaming.
We are delighted to continue our long-term partnership with SK Gaming and to support their competitive efforts around the globe. Our esports partnerships allow us the opportunity to join up with world-leading esports teams and enable them to elevate their game experience to brand new heights. SK Gaming has an impressive legacy in the esports world and we are excited to once again partner with them. Andreas Jessen, Senior Director of Product Management and Marketing, Gaming, EPOS.
SK players will be sporting the EPOS I SENNHEISER products during stream sessions and during upcoming tournaments. The EPOS logo will also feature on the official 2020 SK Gaming jersey. Stay tuned for upcoming content and giveaways celebrating SK Gamings continued partnership with the gaming audio brand.
ABOUT SK GAMING
SK Gaming is a leading esports organization and one of the worlds most recognized brands in competitive video gaming. Founded in 1997, "Schroet Kommando" has grown from a passionate group of friends into a successful esports business with offices in Cologne and Berlin, Germany. In the past two decades, SK Gaming managed to win more than 60 major championship titles and millions in prizemoney earnings across a variety of disciplines. Currently, SK Gaming teams and players compete in the League of Legends European Championship, Prime League, Clash Royale League, Brawl Stars Championship and the FIFA eWorld Cup among others.
ABOUT EPOS
EPOS is an audio and video solution company developing and selling devices for business professionals and the gaming community. Based on leading and advanced technologies, the Danish founded company delivers high-end audio and video solutions with design, technology and performance as paramount parameters.
The establishment of EPOS is based on the decision to let the business segments of the joint venture known as Sennheiser Communications between Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG and Demant A/S evolve in different set-ups. Alongside the introduction of a new own-branded portfolio, EPOS continues to sell the current Sennheiser Communications portfolio co-branded as EPOS I SENNHEISER.
EPOS is part of the Demant Group a world-leading audio and hearing technology group. As such, it builds on more than 115 years of experience of working with innovation and sound.
With headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than 30 countries.
Find more information at eposaudio.com
Comments
Recent Stories
« InWin Presents C200 Chassis Designed for Professionals and Content Creators · SK Gaming Extends Esports Partnership with EPOS