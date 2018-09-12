SK Hynix Cleared for Intel NAND and SSD Business Acquisition from European Commission

By the European Commissions Phase 1 decision, the EU approves SK Hynixs acquisition of Intel NAND and SSD business, without any conditions or further investigation.The proposed acquisition will help SK Hynix expand its global footprint, adding complementary memory technology. SK Hynix expects to enhance its expertise through the acquisition, to deliver more breakthroughs and higher value products for customers.SK Hynix and Intel will do the best efforts for the remaining approvals to be obtained during 2021.SK Hynix Inc. is a South Korean memory semiconductor supplier of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips and flash memory chips. SK Hynix is the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, after Samsung Electronics, and the world's 3rd-largest semiconductor company.