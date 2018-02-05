SK Hynix Launches Gold P31 128-Layer NAND PCIe NVMe SSD

SK Hynix announced the launch of its newest consumer SSD and is the worlds first 128-layer 4D NAND flash-based consumer SSD the SK Hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe SSD. Launched in the United States, the SK Hynix Gold P31 is designed for all PC users for a wide variety of applications including gaming, content creation, designers, and more. The Gold P31 supports the PCIe NVMe Gen3 and uses the M.2 2280 form-factor.
The SK Hynix Gold P31 utilizes an in-house developed SK Hynix controller and supplies its own DRAM and NAND flash. The Gold P31 comes with sequential read speeds of up to 3,500MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 3,200MB/s. Aside from offering the industrys best-in-class speeds and reliability, the SSD is also backed with a 5-year warranty. SK Hynix is also proud to announce its strict commitment to social and environmental value. The Gold P31 SSD is responsibly encased in packaging that utilizes Forest Stewardship Council certified paper, biodegradable plastic bags, and soy ink.
Gold P31 SSD Specifications
Interface: PCIe NVMe Gen 3
Product Type: Internal SSD
Form Factor: M.2 (2280)
SSD capacity: 500GB and 1TB
NAND Flash: 128-layer 4D NAND
Controller: SK Hynix Controller
Sequential Read: up to 3,500MB/s
Sequential Write: up to 3,200MB/s
Warranty: 5 years
TBW: 750 TBW (1TB)
Pricing and Availability
The SK Hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe SSD is now available in the United States via Amazon with 500GB for $74.99 and 1TB for $134.99.
Source: SK Hynix