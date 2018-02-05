SK Hynix Launches Gold P31 128-Layer NAND PCIe NVMe SSD

Gold P31 SSD Specifications

Interface: PCIe NVMe Gen 3

Product Type: Internal SSD

Form Factor: M.2 (2280)

SSD capacity: 500GB and 1TB

NAND Flash: 128-layer 4D NAND

Controller: SK Hynix Controller

Sequential Read: up to 3,500MB/s

Sequential Write: up to 3,200MB/s

Warranty: 5 years

TBW: 750 TBW (1TB)

The SK Hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe SSD is now available in the United States via Amazon with 500GB for $74.99 and 1TB for $134.99.