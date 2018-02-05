Intel partnered closely with memory leaders including SK Hynix on the DDR5 spec development starting with early architecture concepts through JEDEC standardization, commented Carolyn Duran, Vice President of Intels Data Platforms Group and GM of Memory and IO Technologies. In addition, we worked collaboratively with SK Hynix on silicon development by designing and testing prototypes to ensure DDR5 meets its performance goals and is fully ready for our mutual customers.



As SK Hynix has launched Worlds First DDR5 DRAM, the Company could lead the future technology trend in the global DRAM market, said Jonghoon Oh, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at SK Hynix. SK Hynix will focus on the fast-growing premium server market, solidifying its position as a leading company in server DRAM.

Next-Generation DDR5 Performance

SK Hynixs DDR5 supports a transfer rate of 4800 to 5600 Megabit-per-second (Mbps), which is 1.8 times faster than the previous generation DDR4 DRAM. It can transmit 9 full-HD (FHD) movies (5GB each) per second with a 5,600Mbps transfer rate. Its operating voltage is 1.1V being lowered from 1.2V of DDR4, which means that its power consumption is reduced by 20%.Another notable specification of the SK Hynix DDR5 DRAM is Error Correcting Code (ECC) inside the chip that can correct even 1-bit-level errors by itself. With the ECC, the reliability of applications will be increased by 20 times. The Companys DDR5 also could build up to 256 Gigabyte (GB) capacity applying through-silicon-via (TSV) technology.SK Hynix expects that these eco-friendly semiconductor memories will reduce both the power consumption and operating costs of data centres as DDR5 consumes less power and significantly improves its reliability. DDR5 demand is expected to surge in 2021.