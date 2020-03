Sleek and Compact Fractal Design Era ITX Chassis Announced

“We were very excited about partnering with Intel in developing this case,” says Fractal Design founder Hannes Wallin. “It inspired us to take on a project that challenges the convention that elegant design can’t be combined with flexible functionality, and we're very happy with the result.”

Key Features

- Compact, uniquely designed aluminum exterior available in five colors- Versatile interior supporting professional-grade hardware- Stylish top panel designed to match the color of your case.- Additional steel mesh top panel included for higher airflow- Small, flexible, and space-efficient with volume just over 16 liters- Supports Dual Slot graphics cards up to 295 mm in lengthThe Fractal Design Era ITX chassis is now available at partner resellers. Now available for pre-order at Scan Computers for £144.98 MSRP.Learn more about the Era ITX chassis at Fractal-Design.com