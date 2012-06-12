Sleek and Compact Fractal Design Era ITX Chassis Announced

Fractal Design announces the sleek and compact Era ITX chassis for the space-conscious creators, gamers, and enthusiasts. The Fractal Design Era ITX is designed in collaboration with Intel, creating a compact chassis thats free from configuration limitations thats usually associated with small-form-factor cases. The Era ITXs next-generation elegant design features a surface, aluminium exterior with top insert options including tempered glass and wood.
The Era ITX is available in five models with different colours and top insert: Cobalt Blue with Tempered Glass top, Silver with White Oak top, Titanium Grey with Walnut top, Black Carbon with Tempered Glass top, and Gold with Tempered Glass top. The Era ITX supports dual-slot graphics cards of up to 295mm in length. The chassis comes with a modest 16L footprint but supports liquid cooling systems with 240mm radiators. While the chassis only supports mini-ITX motherboards, chassis supports standard ATX, SFX-L, and SFX power supplies giving builders a wider selection.
We were very excited about partnering with Intel in developing this case, says Fractal Design founder Hannes Wallin. It inspired us to take on a project that challenges the convention that elegant design cant be combined with flexible functionality, and we're very happy with the result.
Key Features- Compact, uniquely designed aluminum exterior available in five colors
- Versatile interior supporting professional-grade hardware
- Stylish top panel designed to match the color of your case.
- Additional steel mesh top panel included for higher airflow
- Small, flexible, and space-efficient with volume just over 16 liters
- Supports Dual Slot graphics cards up to 295 mm in length
Pricing and Availability
The Fractal Design Era ITX chassis is now available at partner resellers. Now available for pre-order at Scan Computers for £144.98 MSRP.
Learn more about the Era ITX chassis at Fractal-Design.com.
