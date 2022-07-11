Sony INZONE M9 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor Available for Pre-Order

Sony recently launched the INZONE gaming gear brand that comprises of gaming headsets and a gaming monitor the INZONE M9. The INZONE M9 is a 27-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor designed for the PlayStation 5 consoles. The gaming monitors visuals and aesthetics complements the PS5 console. Nevertheless, the INZONE M9 is also an ideal gaming monitor for PC gaming with its NVIDIA G-SYNC and HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate support.
INZONE M9 Gaming Monitor
The INZONE M9 gaming monitor with 4K HDR, Full Array Local Dimming, IPS and over 95% DCI-P3 coverage fills scenes with supreme contrast and colour. Its display features 144Hz refresh rate and IPS 1ms GtG (Grey to Grey). The M9 also comes with Full Array Local Dimming for more depth in shadow and highlights providing enhanced contrast for clearer images in dark scenes.
The INZONE M9 gaming monitor features a unique ergonomic stand that slides up and down in an angle for height adjustment along with tilt adjustment for viewing comfort. The M9 has rear RGB lighting to enhance gaming room ambiance or mood.
INZONE M9 Gaming Monitor Features
4K Resolution
Full Array Local Dimming
DisplayHDR 600 Certified
Over 95% DCI-P3
FPS Game Picture Mode
Black Equalizer
144Hz refresh rate
IPS 1ms GtG
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Auto HDR Tone Mapping
Auto Genre Picture Mode
Adjustable height and tilt
Rear lighting
Cable management
Auto KVM Switch
PC Software Control
Sony INZONE Product Showcase
Pricing and Shipping
The INZONE M9 27'' 4K IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR Gaming Monitor is available for pre-order at Sony UK for £999.00, ships from 7th August.