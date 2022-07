Sony INZONE M9 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor Available for Pre-Order

INZONE M9 Gaming Monitor

Sony INZONE Product Showcase

The INZONE M9 gaming monitor with 4K HDR, Full Array Local Dimming, IPS and over 95% DCI-P3 coverage fills scenes with supreme contrast and colour. Its display features 144Hz refresh rate and IPS 1ms GtG (Grey to Grey). The M9 also comes with Full Array Local Dimming for more depth in shadow and highlights – providing enhanced contrast for clearer images in dark scenes.The INZONE M9 gaming monitor features a unique ergonomic stand that slides up and down in an angle for height adjustment along with tilt adjustment for viewing comfort. The M9 has rear RGB lighting to enhance gaming room ambiance or mood.4K ResolutionFull Array Local DimmingDisplayHDR™ 600 CertifiedOver 95% DCI-P3FPS Game Picture ModeBlack Equalizer144Hz refresh rateIPS 1ms GtGNVIDIA® G-SYNC® CompatibleVariable Refresh Rate (VRR)Auto HDR Tone MappingAuto Genre Picture ModeAdjustable height and tiltRear lightingCable managementAuto KVM SwitchPC Software ControlThe INZONE M9 27'' 4K IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR Gaming Monitor is available for pre-order at Sony UK for £999.00, ships from 7th August.