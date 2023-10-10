Sony Unveils INZONE Buds and INZONE H5 Gaming Headset

Sony Electronics today announced INZONE Buds, new truly wireless gaming earbuds packed with Sony's renowned audio technology. Sony also announced the INZONE H5 wireless headset, which offers an astonishing up to 28 hours of gameplay - available in black and white colours. Both the INZONE Buds and INZONE H5 products were introduced through a collaboration with the renowned esports team, Fnatic.
INZONE Buds
With 360 Spatial Sound on INZONE Buds, users can hear the direction and distance of opponents, putting them one step ahead of the competition. The INZONE Buds host Sony's industry-leading headphone technology, offering a tailored sound field. The INZONE Buds also feature the specially engineered high-performance Dynamic Driver X designed for wide-frequency reproduction, which is also used with the Sony WF-1000XM5 Truly Wireless Noise-Canceling Earbuds. The diaphragm structure utilizes different materials for both the dome and edge, ensuring minimal distortion and a clear sound quality while delivering an unparalleled level of auditory realism.
Sony's active noise cancellation capabilities allow INZONE Buds to block out background noise so users can focus on the game. With Ambient Sound Mode, users won't miss important sounds such as the phone ringing, dog barking, or the doorbell while being immersed in the game. The INZONE Buds provide up to 12 hours of battery life in the headphones, with up to 24 hours total battery life with the charging case. The INZONE Buds come with a USB-C dongle connection that provides latency of less than 30ms for real-time gameplay.
INZONE H5 HeadsetWith a lightweight build, lower side pressure, and advanced spatial reproduction, the H5 is ready for the longest gaming sessions. INZONE H5 features advanced spatial reproduction for enhanced focus when gaming, as well as a boom microphone, to ensure clear communication, making the H5 the ideal headset in a quest for victory.
INZONE H9 Headset Black A New Color VariationIntroduced in the initial INZONE lineup, the INZONE H9 headset immerses users in the zone with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming and noise cancelling for supercharged hearing and super sharp reflexes. The H9 is known for its exceptional noise cancellation, audio quality, and comfort, and is available now in the highly anticipated new Black colour option.
Pricing and Availability
The new Sony INZONE Buds, INZONE H5, and INZONE H9 Black are now available for pre-order at the Sony website. See links and pricing below.
Sony INZONE Buds Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Earbuds: £179.99
Sony INZONE H5 Wireless Gaming Headset: £139.99
Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset: £229.00