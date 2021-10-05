Sound Blaster G8 External Gaming DAC with Dual USB-C Connectivity

Creative Technology has announced the launch of the Sound Blaster G8, a new external gaming DAC aimed at enhancing audio experiences beyond typical sound quality. As the first external gaming DAC to include dual USB-C inputs with mixing features, the G8 ensures smooth connectivity. It offers ultra high-resolution playback at 32-bit/384 kHz and incorporates a proprietary Xamp discrete headphone bi-amplifier, promising exceptional audio clarity and precision. This makes the Sound Blaster G8 an essential tool for gamers, audio lovers, and content creators.
A New Standard in Audio Performance
The Sound Blaster G8 sets a new benchmark in audio performance as the first external gaming DAC to feature dual USB-C inputs with mixing capabilities. This innovation allows simultaneous connection of devices like a PC and console without compromising sound quality, simplifying setups by reducing clutter.
Creatives proprietary Xamp discrete headphone bi-amplifier drives each headphone channel individually, delivering a smoother, more detailed audio experience. With a dynamic range of 130 dB, the G8 enhances music, movies, and games, ensuring clarity for both subtle sounds and dramatic moments. It supports headphones with an impedance range from 16ohm to 600ohm, providing excellent sound quality across various setups, from casual listening to high-end systems.
The Sound Blaster Advantage
The Sound Blaster G8 is designed for gamers seeking a competitive advantage, featuring the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine for customizable audio settings through the Creative App. With a 10-band equalizer, users can fine-tune their sound profile to enhance gameplay, while Scout Mode amplifies essential audio cues like footsteps for improved situational awareness. CrystalVoice technology minimizes background noise for clearer communication, and the GameVoice Mix feature allows easy balancing of voice chat and game audio. Essential controls for these features are conveniently located on the top panel for quick access, ensuring an optimal in-game experience.
All-in-One DAC
Connecting devices to the Sound Blaster G8 is a breeze, allowing users to easily link gaming consoles, mobile devices, and PCs via USB-C for smooth audio mixing and streaming. Its HDMI ARC integration simplifies setup with consoles, while support for Dolby Digital enhances the immersive sound experience. The launch of the G8 enriches the Sound Blaster G series, offering a versatile lineup of gaming DACs that meet various needs. With its improved connectivity options, the Sound Blaster G8 is the perfect upgrade for current Sound BlasterX users, providing a superior audio experience tailored to any gaming setup.
Pricing and Availability
Sound Blaster G8 is priced at £129.99, now available at Creative.com.