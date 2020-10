SPC Gear Floor Pads Provide the Perfect Base for Gaming Chairs

Excellent Protection

Optimal Grip

Reduce Noise Level

The SPC Gear Floor Pads provide excellent protection to your flooring from wear, scratches, and damages caused by gaming chair wheels. The Floor Pads is suitable to all types of flooring including plank wood, wood parquet, and ceramic tiles.SPC Gear Floor Pads provide extra grip with its non-slip bottom side that sticks to the floor’s surface. This ensures the Floor Pad will not move as the chair wheels roll smoothly and safely.The durable surface of the Floor Pads effectively reduce noises as the chair moves across the surface.The new SPC Gear Floor Pads are available from today at online stores and retailers. SPC Gear Floor Pad 90S | 90x90cm: 29,90 € SPC Gear Floor Pad 120R | 120x90cm: 38,90 €