SPC Gear Introduces GEM Plus Ultralight Mouse

The SilentiumPC Gear GEM Plus ultralight mouse is packed with premium components to deliver performance when needed. The PixArt PMW3370 sensor can deliver speeds of up to 10.16 m/s, capable of supporting the fastest flicks with superb tracking accuracy.The GEM Plus ultralight mouse features a Lift-Off Distance (LOD) adjustment within the 1mm to 2mm range. This enables users to enable tracking even when the mouse is off the surface. Furthermore, users can also adjust DPI settings from 50 to 19000 with superb accuracy.The GEM Plus ultralight mouse comes equipped with the Kailh GM 8.0 microswitches which only takes 2ms to register clicks. The microswitches are also rated for up to 80 million clicks.The SPC Gear GEM Plus uses an ultralight construction having triangular holes in the chassis. Nevertheless, the mouse doesn’t compromise in components and aesthetics with its performance PTFE skates and ARGB backlighting.The SPC Gear GEM Plus ultralight mouse is available from today with an MSRP of €44.99.