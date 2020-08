SPC Gear Introduces SM900T, SM950, and SM950T Streaming Microphones

SPC Gear has designed the SM950(T) and SM900(T) microphones with the focus on great recording quality and outstanding practicality. All models feature the cardioid collection pattern, which is praised by the majority of users working with their own voice - be it a musician, streamer, or vlogger. It allows effective elimination of unwanted background noises, resulting in authentic and crystal-clear voice recording. The microphones are able to capture a wide frequency range from 18 to 21.000 Hz while maintaining 135 dB sensitivity and sampling rate of 16 bit at 48 kHz.With the release of the new microphone kits, SPC Gear is able to satisfy the demand from different users. While the SM950T and SM900T are bundled with a foldable tripod, the SM950 and SM900 are combined with a flexible arm for more versatile use. All the microphone kits are furthermore equipped with a shock mount and pop filter for the specific use case. This allows SPC Gear to satisfy the growing demand for complete microphone sets with an outstanding recording quality at a competitive price point.The SM950 series is featuring an elegant design with a black and red colour scheme. Both the tripod as well as the flexible arm are painted black and designed to deliver great stability and usability. The SM950 and SM950T microphones are equipped with a mute button on top, allowing for easy accessibility and instant muting without disrupting the game or conversation. Both the button and the microphone are illuminating blue colour during regular operation and red when muted, giving users a clear signal of the current status.Installation of the microphones is as easy as it can get thanks to the Plug and Play support. After the setup of the microphone at the desk, users simply have to connect the microphone to the PC or Notebook using the supplied USB cable and then can get down to action. There is no need for additional software and drivers, which significantly increases compatibility and reduces complexity.The SPC Gear SM900, SM900T, SM950, and SM950T streaming microphones are now available at partner resellers in the European market. The SPC Gear streaming microphones are covered with a 2-year warranty. SPC Gear SM900 : 79,00 SPC Gear SM900T : 62,00 SPC Gear SM950 : 89,00 SPC Gear SM950T : 73,00