SPC Gear Introduces SM900T, SM950, and SM950T Streaming Microphones

SPC Gear, a gaming label of SilentiumPC dedicated to gaming peripherals, introduces a trio of streaming microphone kits. The SPC Gear SM900T is based on the SM900 Streaming Microphone Kit launched last year. The SM900T comes at a more affordable price point and comes bundled with a tripod instead of a fully adjustable boom arm. The SM950 and SM950T are new microphone kits built from the SM900 with the addition of an easy-to-access mute button. The new SPC Gear microphone kits are perfect upgrades for gamers looking for an affordable full-pledged streaming microphone for gaming streaming on Twitch or YouTube or recording podcasts and voiceovers.
Warm and Crystal-Clear Sound
SPC Gear has designed the SM950(T) and SM900(T) microphones with the focus on great recording quality and outstanding practicality. All models feature the cardioid collection pattern, which is praised by the majority of users working with their own voice - be it a musician, streamer, or vlogger. It allows effective elimination of unwanted background noises, resulting in authentic and crystal-clear voice recording. The microphones are able to capture a wide frequency range from 18 to 21.000 Hz while maintaining 135 dB sensitivity and sampling rate of 16 bit at 48 kHz.
Adjustable Arm or Tripod for the Desk
With the release of the new microphone kits, SPC Gear is able to satisfy the demand from different users. While the SM950T and SM900T are bundled with a foldable tripod, the SM950 and SM900 are combined with a flexible arm for more versatile use. All the microphone kits are furthermore equipped with a shock mount and pop filter for the specific use case. This allows SPC Gear to satisfy the growing demand for complete microphone sets with an outstanding recording quality at a competitive price point.
Premium Design with Mute Button
The SM950 series is featuring an elegant design with a black and red colour scheme. Both the tripod as well as the flexible arm are painted black and designed to deliver great stability and usability. The SM950 and SM950T microphones are equipped with a mute button on top, allowing for easy accessibility and instant muting without disrupting the game or conversation. Both the button and the microphone are illuminating blue colour during regular operation and red when muted, giving users a clear signal of the current status.
Easy Installation
Installation of the microphones is as easy as it can get thanks to the Plug and Play support. After the setup of the microphone at the desk, users simply have to connect the microphone to the PC or Notebook using the supplied USB cable and then can get down to action. There is no need for additional software and drivers, which significantly increases compatibility and reduces complexity.
Pricing and Availability
The SPC Gear SM900, SM900T, SM950, and SM950T streaming microphones are now available at partner resellers in the European market. The SPC Gear streaming microphones are covered with a 2-year warranty.
SPC Gear SM900: 79,00
SPC Gear SM900T: 62,00
SPC Gear SM950: 89,00
SPC Gear SM950T: 73,00
