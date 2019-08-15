SPC Gear Presents GD100 Gaming Desk and Atlas 100 Monitor Mount

SPC Gear, a gaming label of SilentiumPC, presents the GD100 Gaming Desk and Atlas 100 Monitor Mount to create the ultimate gaming desktop setup. The SPC Gear GD100 Gaming Desk is designed for comfort and aesthetics. While the new Atlas 100 supports up to 27-inch monitors with VESA 75x75mm and 100x100mm mounting standards.
SPC Gear GD100 Gaming Desk
The SPC Gear GD100 features a large wooden desktop with two wide steel legs with a very durable base to support a full gaming desktop PC setup. It comes with rubber feet pads that are fully adjustable to easy levelling. The black desktop surface features a carbon design finish thats resistant to scratches and offers an improved grip for mousepads.
The GD100 Gaming Desk comes complete with smart cable routing holes with an embedded power board underneath the desk for easy power cable management. It comes with self-adhesive Velcro straps and plastic hooks to help builders organize cables.
SPC Gear Atlas 100 Monitor Mount
The new Atlas 100 complements the GD100 Gaming Desk offering the perfect mounting mechanism for your monitor. It offers several display adjustments including height adjustment, 90° rotation to the left or right, and +35° to -35° tilt.
The SPC Gear Atlas 100 has an easy installation and only needs to be screwed on the edge of the desk to be secured. The bracket can be mounted on desktops of up to 60 mm thickness. The wide clamp distributes pressure evenly and gives the monitor the ultimate stability.
Pricing and Availability
The SPC Gear GD100 Gaming Desk and Atlas 100 Monitor Mount is now available at partner resellers in Europe for 169,00 and 15,90 , respectively.