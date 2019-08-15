SPC Gear SR600 Premium Gaming Chairs Launched

SPC Gear, the gaming label of SilentiumPC, launches the SPC Gear SR600 Series premium gaming chairs. The SPC Gear SR600 is based modern bucket seat design, designed to deliver comfort that will last long gaming sessions. The SR600 uses high-quality materials such as PU leather upholstery and breathable fabric. The gaming chair has an exceptionally wide range of back, seat, and 4D armrest adjustments allowing users to fine-tune the chair to achieve maximum comfort. The SR600 comes with two memory foam cushions for the neck and lumbar region.
Bold design mixed with comfort
The SPC Gear SR600 premium gaming chair is designed for high comfort and ergonomics. The bucket-style seat increases aesthetics and provides crucial support for the spine section. Two specially shaped memory foam cushions, one for the neck and one for the lumbar region offer adjustable suspension height, providing additional comfort and ensuring that you maintain a good sitting position. The SR600 is available in four eye-catching designs.
Versatile Adjustment Options
SPC Gear SR600 armchairs MultiLock mechanism offers an adjustable backrest, which can be moved from the upright position at 90° to the almost lying position at 170°. The MultiLock mechanism is supported by a class-four gas cylinder that can support up to 150kg static load, designed for users weighing up to 120kg.
Fully adjustable 4D armrests
The SPC Gear SR600 gaming chair is equipped with armrests, which can be adjusted in four dimensions. Users can change the position not just vertically but also horizontally.
Pricing and Availability
The SPC Gear SR600 premium gaming chair is now available at partner resellers for 249,00 MSRP (incl. VAT). Available in four models: SPC Gear SR600 BK (Black PU), SPC Gear SR600 RD (Red/Black PU), SPC Gear SR600F BK (Black Fabric), and SPC Gear SR600F RD (Red/Black Fabric).
Learn more about the SPC Gear SR600 Premium Gaming Chairs at SPCGear.com