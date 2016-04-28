Specs & Pricing of AMD's EPYC 'Milan' CPUs Leaked
AMD took the world by storm last year when they launched Zen 3, their latest CPU architecture upon which the Ryzen 5000-series is based. Featuring significant IPC improvements and a bump in maximum operating frequencies to boot, it had them making a play for dominance in the consumer desktop space. The question is now turning to whether they can make the same splash in business oriented segments with 3rd generation EPYC processors based on the same underlying technology.
Today, via prolific leaker @momomo_us on Twitter, comes the specifications and tentative (Canadian) price listing of a handful of upcoming EPYC 'Milan' processors featuring AMD's Zen 3 chiplet architecture. Only models equipped with 32 and 64 cores are listed, but they'll form the backbone of AMD's product range for workstations and servers alongside the likely 8, 16, 24 and 48-core models. Indeed, many EPYC Milan processors may already be in the process of being deployed into brand new cutting-edge servers worldwide.
The lowest cost 3rd generation Milan processors listed is the EPYC 7543, equipped with 32 cores running at 2.8 GHz, 256 MB of L3 cache and a TDP of 225 Watts. It's joined by the EPYC 7413 and EPYC 7713 - 32-core and 64-core models respectively - while the EPYC 75F3 (32c/64t @3.3GHz, 256MB Cache, 280W) has also been unearthed.
The flagship looks set to be the EPYC 7763, a 64-core/128-thread behemoth. It features 256MB of Cache, is clocked at 2.45GHz, and sits within a toasty TDP envelope of 280W. A snip at a rumoured $10,504.20 Canadian (a little over £6000 at time of writing), the design could be a sign of what to expect from the next generation Ryzen Threadripper flagship in the not too distant future (albeit in a single-socket form).
It should be noted that this leak revises the pricing upwards substantially from that published on February 1st. The EPYC 7543 alone has leapt almost $1000 (CAD), but it's still priced competitively with last generation's EPYC 7542 (just 10% more); AMD's flagship rose by more than $2000 (CAD) to that $10K price point. All this indicates that the pricing is very much in flux, and the leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt.
The most recent reporting indicated that EPYC Milan was on course for a Q1 2021 release.
