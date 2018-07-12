Speedlink Launches the IMPERIOR Wireless Gaming Mouse

Gaming mouse with multicolour lighting

Optical PMW3325 sensor with adjustable resolution up to: 5,000 dpi (real), 10,000 dpi (interpolated)

Maximum sensor acceleration: 20 g

Maximum tracking speed: 100 ips

Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

Buttons: 7 + four-way button + dpi switch + on/off switch + backlight change switch



Configurable keys

Configurable lighting

Internal memory for up to 5 profiles

Intelligent power saving mode



Rechargeable lithium battery

Connection: USB receiver or cable

Range: up to 10 m

Charging cable length: 1.5 m

Dimension: 135 × 80 × 46 mm (L × W × H)

Weight: 122 g

With the new wirelessGaming Mouse from, gamers are prepared for any gaming situation. Seven traditional and one four-way button ensure that all important commands are always available.For gamers with high demands on performance and individuality, the IMPERIOR Gaming Mouse is the ideal tool. With a sensor resolution of interpolated up to 10,000 dpi and a polling rate of 1,000 Hz, it is extremely powerful. Thanks to the seven traditional and one four-way button, every command can be executed at the drop of a hat. In addition, the four-way key can also be used as a directional pad and is thus especially advantageous for first-person shooters.Dedicated software ensures that both the key layout and sensor resolution as well as the mouse's multi-coloured illumination can be set according to one's own preferences. These settings are saved on the internal memory as one of five profiles. To quickly adjust the illumination during gameplay as well, the illumination modes and sensor resolutions can be changed via separate switches.The wireless mouse has a range of up to ten meters and a practical on/off switch as well as an intelligent power-saving mode. This ensures optimal use of the integrated lithium battery. In addition, the mouse offers a high degree of flexibility in wireless mode thanks to its long receiver range. When used wired, it is not only charged via the supplied USB cable, but data can also be transferred conveniently.The IMPERIOR Gaming Mouse - wireless is now available for 49.99 (RRP).