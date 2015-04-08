Square Enix Returns To GeForce NOW

Square Enix:



- BATTALION 1944

- Boundless

- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut

- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

- Just Cause 3

- Just Cause 4

- Life is Strange

- Life Is Strange 2

- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

- Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance

- The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

- Tomb Raider



New to GeForce NOW:



- Hardspace: Shipbreaker

- Automation - The Car Company Tycoon Game

- Paladins (via Epic Games Store GFN Client)

- Power of Seasons

- SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION (via Epic Games Store GFN Client)

- Satisfactory (via Epic Games Store GFN Client)

- SMITE (via Epic Games Store GFN Client)

As part of the movewill be supported as an RTX-On title for Founders Edition subscribers to the GFN service. BATTALION 1944, Boundless, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and other members of the Tomb Raider series will also be present, with the first two offering multiplayer gameplay.This week's update to the platform also integratesinto the NVIDIA Highlights for GeForce NOW program. The game joins CS:GO and League of Legends as a Highlights-supporting title , which utilise cloud-based image pattern recognition to automatically identify and capture major in-game moments.Last but not least, NVIDIA have brought an additional seven titles under the 'Game Ready on GFN' umbrella including Hardspace: Shipbreaker , a new game that was released into Steam Early Access this week. Twenty-one titles are new or returning to the platform in total with optimised drivers and settings for the streaming service, and should be available as of 9pm BST on Thursday June 18th:NVIDIA are also working with EPIC to bring the 'Vault' free weekly titles to the platform on the same day as their availability on the Epic Games Store.As always, more information on GeForce NOW is available at the home page