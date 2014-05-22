Steam Introduces The Steam Interactive Recommender

How It Works

The Interactive Recommender uses a machine learning model that is trained based on the playtime histories of millions of Steam users. The recommender is now affected by reviews or tags. It finds games that are played by similar gamers like you that you havent tried yet. Using the recommender, you can easily find the most relevant content or make more informed choices. Do note that the Interactive Recommender will not replace the existing content discovery systems, but rather an addition to the variety of ways Steam recommends games to players.