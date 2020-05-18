SteelSeries Acquires KontrolFreek

About KontrolFreek

With the next-generation consoles at the forefront of the gaming industrys mind, theres never been a better time to maximize our ability to provide the best gaming experiences and products to console gamers, said Ehtisham Rabbani, CEO of SteelSeries. With KontrolFreeks expertise and global popularity, we know theyll open new opportunities to entertain, delight, and assist new gamers across the world.

This is a huge milestone for KontrolFreek, said Ashish Mistry, CEO of KontrolFreek. After more than 10 years of building our own brand and products, and as we continue on our mission to enhance gaming globally, it made perfect sense to join forces with SteelSeries to take both brands to the next level.

"With the acquisition of KontrolFreek SteelSeries is strengthening its position in the console gaming market which was a key-value creation initiative at our entry into the business. We look forward to realizing the synergies and further developing the KontrolFreek brand. Says Lars Cordt, Partner in Axcel the controlling shareholder of SteelSeries.