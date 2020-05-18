SteelSeries Acquires KontrolFreek

SteelSeries announces its acquisition of KontrolFreek, a leading controller accessory company. SteelSeries aims to bolster its reputation of excellence in gaming controllers and its already strong presence in the console controller market. This is SteelSeries second major acquisition this year after purchasing A-Volute, creators of the Nahimic audio solutions, back in April.
About KontrolFreek
KontrolFreek is the creator of globally-renowned Performance Gaming Gear, including Performance Thumbsticks, Precision Rings, Performance Grips, Gaming Cables, and other high-quality products for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. KontrolFreeks controller accessories give gamers solutions that increase precision, accuracy and response time, regardless of platform.
KontrolFreeks expertise in controller accessories aligns perfectly with SteelSeries envisaged future products for console gamers, and PC and mobile gamers that use controllers. Acquiring the talented KontrolFreek team will accelerate SteelSeries vision for its controller and accessory business. Additionally, KontrolFreeks community of more than 4 million gamers, FreekNation, is a testament to the popularity and quality of their current product lines.
With the next-generation consoles at the forefront of the gaming industrys mind, theres never been a better time to maximize our ability to provide the best gaming experiences and products to console gamers, said Ehtisham Rabbani, CEO of SteelSeries. With KontrolFreeks expertise and global popularity, we know theyll open new opportunities to entertain, delight, and assist new gamers across the world.
This is a huge milestone for KontrolFreek, said Ashish Mistry, CEO of KontrolFreek. After more than 10 years of building our own brand and products, and as we continue on our mission to enhance gaming globally, it made perfect sense to join forces with SteelSeries to take both brands to the next level.
"With the acquisition of KontrolFreek SteelSeries is strengthening its position in the console gaming market which was a key-value creation initiative at our entry into the business. We look forward to realizing the synergies and further developing the KontrolFreek brand. Says Lars Cordt, Partner in Axcel the controlling shareholder of SteelSeries.
KontrolFreek is a private company being acquired by SteelSeries ApS. The parties have agreed not to disclose any financial terms.
Source: SteelSeries