SteelSeries Acquires Nahimic-Maker A-Volute

SteelSeries announces its acquisition of A-Volute, an independent developer of 3D sound solutions for gaming which includes Nahimic Audio Software. The acquisition aims to fortify SteelSeries reputation of industry-leading gaming audio performance in both hardware and software. SteelSeries has been one of the leaders in the gaming industry for nearly two decades, delivering high-quality gaming peripherals to professional and casual gamers. The SteelSeries Engine Software has integrated features for games and applications. A-Volutes talented engineering team will significantly accelerate SteelSeries vision for its gaming platform.
With our award-winning innovations that have redefined the gaming audio experience, and our best-in-class SteelSeries Engine software, bringing A-Volute into the SteelSeries family seemed like a natural fit and we are extremely excited about partnering with Tuyen and his team, said Ehtisham Rabbani, CEO of SteelSeries. With their excellence in audio software, theyll help us improve gamers audio experiences even further.
We are incredibly excited to be joining the SteelSeries team, said Tuyen Pham, CEO of A-Volute. Our focus has always been to create outstanding audio experiences, and we could not think of a better partner than SteelSeries.
SteelSeries acquisition of A-Volute will add even more tools to its arsenal to continue to lead the way in gaming audio, said Lars Cordt, Partner at Axcel, SteelSeries controlling shareholder. A-Volutes team have done an excellent job in creating new tools to enhance audio, and we see them adding tremendous value to SteelSeries software efforts moving forward.
We are incredibly excited to be joining the SteelSeries team, said Tuyen Pham, CEO of A-Volute. Our focus has always been to create outstanding audio experiences, and we could not think of a better partner than SteelSeries.
SteelSeries acquisition of A-Volute will add even more tools to its arsenal to continue to lead the way in gaming audio, said Lars Cordt, Partner at Axcel, SteelSeries controlling shareholder. A-Volutes team have done an excellent job in creating new tools to enhance audio, and we see them adding tremendous value to SteelSeries software efforts moving forward.
A-Volute is a private company being acquired by SteelSeries ApS. The parties have agreed not to disclose any financial terms. The transaction is expected to close later in the spring. On this transaction, A-Volute has been advised by LPA-Law and Inflexion Points Technology Partners SAS.
Source: SteelSeries