SteelSeries Acquires Nahimic-Maker A-Volute

SteelSeries announces its acquisition of A-Volute, an independent developer of 3D sound solutions for gaming which includes Nahimic Audio Software. The acquisition aims to fortify SteelSeries reputation of industry-leading gaming audio performance in both hardware and software. SteelSeries has been one of the leaders in the gaming industry for nearly two decades, delivering high-quality gaming peripherals to professional and casual gamers. The SteelSeries Engine Software has integrated features for games and applications. A-Volutes talented engineering team will significantly accelerate SteelSeries vision for its gaming platform.

With our award-winning innovations that have redefined the gaming audio experience, and our best-in-class SteelSeries Engine software, bringing A-Volute into the SteelSeries family seemed like a natural fit and we are extremely excited about partnering with Tuyen and his team, said Ehtisham Rabbani, CEO of SteelSeries. With their excellence in audio software, theyll help us improve gamers audio experiences even further.

We are incredibly excited to be joining the SteelSeries team, said Tuyen Pham, CEO of A-Volute. Our focus has always been to create outstanding audio experiences, and we could not think of a better partner than SteelSeries.

SteelSeries acquisition of A-Volute will add even more tools to its arsenal to continue to lead the way in gaming audio, said Lars Cordt, Partner at Axcel, SteelSeries controlling shareholder. A-Volutes team have done an excellent job in creating new tools to enhance audio, and we see them adding tremendous value to SteelSeries software efforts moving forward.


A-Volute is a private company being acquired by SteelSeries ApS. The parties have agreed not to disclose any financial terms. The transaction is expected to close later in the spring. On this transaction, A-Volute has been advised by LPA-Law and Inflexion Points Technology Partners SAS.

