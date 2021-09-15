SteelSeries Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless 2022 Editions Announced

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless (2022 Edition)

SteelSeries Aerox 3 (2022 Edition)

The new SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless (2022 Edition) boasts 200-hours of continuous wireless gameplay in either 2.4 GHz or Bluetooth modes in an ultra-lightweight package of just 68 grams with its included battery. The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless mouse is designed to provide gamers with lightning-fast, untethered performance. It also features the next-generation Golden Micro IP54 switches for flawless clicks.- Ultra-lightweight 68g design for effortlessly fast gameplay- Optimized 200-hour battery life plus USB-C fast charging- Dual connectivity via gaming-grade 2.4 GHz and multi-purpose Bluetooth 5.0- Pixel-perfect TrueMove Air optical gaming sensor- AquaBarrier for water resistance and protection from dust and moreThe SteelSeries Aerox 3 is specifically designed for speed and effortless gameplay with an ultra-lightweight 59-gram mouse package. Silky smooth 100% virgin grade PTFE glide skates deliver enhanced control and velocity, while the USB-C soft super mesh cable provides less drag. Underneath the hood, the Aerox 3 utilizes next-gen Golden Micro IP54 Switches, rated for 80M clicks.- Ultra-lightweight 59g design for effortlessly fast gameplay- Super mesh USB-C detachable cable for less drag- 100% Virgin Grade PTFE glide skates for silky-smooth mouse movements- Pixel-perfect TrueMove Core optical gaming sensor- AquaBarrier for water resistance and protection from dust and moreBoth the Aerox 3 and Aeros 3 Wireless are available in Onyx and Snow colours for $59.99 and $99.99, respectively.