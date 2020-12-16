SteelSeries Announces Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team

"As the worldwide leader in gaming and esports peripherals, we take pride in shaping the future competitive gaming. This marks the first time weve collaborated with the esports arm of a Formula One team, and this new partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team further showcases our commitment to innovation for the best esports athletes in the world. At SteelSeries, we have always made it our chief priority to ensure that our products are made for the people who are using them, so we are eager to hear directly from the esports drivers and engineers to help us push boundaries and enhance our products for the esports racing space, our fans and gamers.



- Statement from Tony Trubridge, Global Esports Director at SteelSeries

"Feedback is key in motorsport and esports. Whether that is feedback between driver and engineer, or feedback between driver and equipment; it is crucial in the hunt for performance. Creating an environment for our drivers and engineers that is as seamless as possible is always our goal and having a partnership with a company like SteelSeries helps us achieve this objective. Every minute we are fighting for the win, so speed and accuracy in the equipment we use is very valuable and will hopefully help us perform at the front of the field."



- Statement from James Vowles, Motorsport Strategy Director, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team