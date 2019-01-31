SteelSeries Announces Rival 3 Gaming Mouse, Apex 3 and Apex 5 Gaming Keyboards

SteelSeries expands its line-up of gaming peripherals with the new Rival 3 gaming mouse, Apex 3 and Apex 5 gaming keyboards. The new peripherals feature quality components, signature premium features, and RGB lighting at an affordable price point.
SteelSeries Rival 3
The Rival 3 is a lightweight and ergonomic gaming mouse featuring the TrueMove Core Sensor with true 1-to-1 tracking offering stunning speed, accuracy, and consistency. It is built to withstand intense gaming sessions with its high-grade polymer body and durable mechanical switch rated for up to 60 million clicks. It packs 3 zones of brilliant Prism RGB lighting thats fully customizable using the SteelSeries Engine Software. The Rival 3 is perfect for most right-handed gamers whether using claw grip or fingertip grip. The SteelSeries Rival 3 has an MSRP of US$39.99.
SteelSeries Apex 3
The SteelSeries Apex 3 is IP32 certified offering superb water resistance. It features a customizable 10-zone RGB lighting that reacts to certain games and Discord reactions. The Apex 3 uses low-friction switches with a durability of over 20 million keypresses. The gaming keyboard also features dedicated media controls with a clickable metal roller to adjust the volume. It also comes with a three-way cable routing to keep it neat and tidy on any gaming space. The Apex 3 also comes with a magnetic wrist rest for easy and secure attachment. The SteelSeries Apex 3 has an MSRP of US$69.99, now available at SteelSeries.com.
SteelSeries Apex 5
The Apex 5 gaming keyboard uses aircraft-grade aluminium alloy to create a lightweight but durable keyboard chassis. It also comes with a magnetic wrist rest like the Apex 3 but with a more premium surface. Unique to the Apex 5 is an OLED Smart Display that can display profiles, game info, hardware monitoring info, Discord messages, and more. The Apex 5 features per-key customization with 16.8 million colour options using the SteelSeries Engine Software. The Apex 5 sports hybrid blue mechanical switches rated for 20 million keypresses. The SteelSeries Apex 5 gaming keyboard has an MSRP of US$119.99, now available at SteelSeries.com.