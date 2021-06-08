SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL Water-Resistant Gaming Keyboard Launched

SteelSeries today introduced the Apex 3 TKL keyboard the first water-resistant TKL gaming keyboard. The SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL provides players with IP32 water and dust resistance for protection against spills. The TKL form factor is the most popular among professional esports players and gamers for both maximized in-game performance and comfort.
The SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL comes equipped with whisper-quiet switches that are rated for over 20 million keypresses. The keyboard also features Brilliant PrismSync Lighting delivers 8 zones of 16.8 million which can be synchronized with the SteelSeries family of products and runs on SteelSeries Engine.
SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL Features
Whisper quiet gaming switches last for over 20 million keypresses
Customizable 8-zone RGB illumination reacts to games and Discord
Dedicated multimedia controls for easily adjusting volume and media
IP32 water-resistant for protection against spills
Available in different layouts including US English, French, German, Japanese, Nordic, and UK English
Pricing
The SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL is competitively priced US$59.99, now available at SteelSeries.com.