SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL Water-Resistant Gaming Keyboard Launched

Whisper quiet gaming switches last for over 20 million keypressesCustomizable 8-zone RGB illumination reacts to games and DiscordDedicated multimedia controls for easily adjusting volume and mediaIP32 water-resistant for protection against spillsAvailable in different layouts including US English, French, German, Japanese, Nordic, and UK EnglishThe SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL is competitively priced US$59.99, now available at SteelSeries.com