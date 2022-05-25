SteelSeries Apex 9 Series Keyboards Launched

SteelSeries today introduced its newest tech innovation with the launch of the Apex 9 series keyboards. Built from the ground up to help serious gamers create their own momentous occasions, the Apex 9 series is fast, customizable, esports-ready, and powered by new SteelSeries OptiPoint technology. The new SteelSeries OptiPoint technology delivers the very best performance and design with hot-swappable optical switches that actuate 33% faster than the leading optical keyboard, a response time of just 0.2ms with zero debounce, and a 2-point actuation adjustment.
Through SteelSeries GG, the brands software ecosystem, the SteelSeries Apex 9 series keyboards allow gamers to create personalized settings for everything from RGB lighting to preferred Actuation Point. Users can choose between a performance-driven 1mm actuation point or a deeper and more deliberate 1.5mm on a per-key basis. For further customization, SteelSeries Apex 9 users can swap their switches and choose between Linear, Tactile and Clicky switches. Engineered for elite performance, the Apex 9 keyboards come standard with the new OptiPoint switches and are available in two esports-ready form factors the SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL and SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini.
SteelSeries Apex 9 TKLThe esports-ready SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL (tenkeyless) design is preferred by the world's leading players and provides comfort, familiarity, and more flexibility for large mouse movements while giving better ergonomics, so gamers can play harder and longer. SteelSeries groundbreaking OptiPoint optical switches react with a lightning-fast speed, in combination with the 1mm actuation point, to earn players the top spot. Gamers will experience fadeproof durability and enhanced keystroke feel with specially designed Double Shot PBT keycaps, and an aluminum top plate that fuels win streaks with unbreakable durability.
SteelSeries Apex 9 MiniThe mini is mighty, providing everything gamers need in a small package. For those who want to completely maximize their gaming space, the Apex 9 Mini's 60% form factor gives users more desk space for big deliberate mouse sweeps and movements while offering all the capabilities of a full-size keyboard through printed secondary functions. Custom-built OptiPoint switches harness the power and speed of light for a 0.2ms response time and keystrokes with zero debounce. Double Shot PBT Keycaps are renowned for their durability, quality, and sound, so when gamers have key switches that last 100M presses, they have elite keycaps to match.
Pricing and Availability
The SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL and SteelSeries Apex 9 MINI are now available at SteelSeries.com and partner retailers worldwide for US$139.99 and US$129.99, respectively.