SteelSeries Apex 9 Series Keyboards Launched

SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL

SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini

The esports-ready SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL (tenkeyless) design is preferred by the world's leading players and provides comfort, familiarity, and more flexibility for large mouse movements while giving better ergonomics, so gamers can play harder and longer. SteelSeries’ groundbreaking OptiPoint optical switches react with a lightning-fast speed, in combination with the 1mm actuation point, to earn players the top spot. Gamers will experience fadeproof durability and enhanced keystroke feel with specially designed Double Shot PBT keycaps, and an aluminum top plate that fuels win streaks with unbreakable durability.The mini is mighty, providing everything gamers need in a small package. For those who want to completely maximize their gaming space, the Apex 9 Mini's 60% form factor gives users more desk space for big deliberate mouse sweeps and movements while offering all the capabilities of a full-size keyboard through printed secondary functions. Custom-built OptiPoint switches harness the power and speed of light for a 0.2ms response time and keystrokes with zero debounce. Double Shot PBT Keycaps are renowned for their durability, quality, and sound, so when gamers have key switches that last 100M presses, they have elite keycaps to match.The SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL and SteelSeries Apex 9 MINI are now available at SteelSeries.com and partner retailers worldwide for US$139.99 and US$129.99, respectively.