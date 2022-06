SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini and Apex Pro Mini Wireless 60% Keyboards Launched

- World's fastest OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches with 11x quicker response and 10x swifter actuation- Customize the sensitivity of every key from a speedy 0.2mm to a deliberate 3.8mm- Program two different actions to the same key for powerful gaming shortcuts- Compact 60% form factor with side-printed functions for full-size keyboard functionality- Lag-free Quantum 2.0 Wireless with a 2.4GHz connection and Bluetooth 5.0 (Wireless Model Only)The Apex Pro Mini and Apex Pro Mini Wireless are both available in US English, French, German, Japanese, Nordic, and UK English layouts.The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini and Apex Pro Mini Wireless keyboards are now available for US$179.99 and US$239.99, respectively.