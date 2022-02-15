SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini and Apex Pro Mini Wireless 60% Keyboards Launched

SteelSeries presents its latest addition to its Apex Series keyboards the Apex Pro Mini and Apex Pro Mini Wireless. The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini series are compact 60% keyboards offered in wired and wireless variants. Both keyboards use the SteelSeries OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches that allow users to fine-tune the distance of keystrokes to the nearest 0.1mm or a firm press at 3.8mm. Thanks to its adjustability, the OmniPoint 2.0 switches are 11x faster in response time and 10x faster in actuation compared to standard mechanical switches. The 60% keyboard layout of the Apex Pro Mini keyboards is ideal for competitive gamers that desire more desk space to allow better freedom of hand movement for the mouse.
The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini keyboards use an aircraft-grade aluminium alloy chassis that provides enhanced rigidity and structural stability. The keyboard also features per-key RGB lighting that can be personalized using the SteelSeries Engine software.
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Series Features
- World's fastest OmniPoint 2.0 adjustable switches with 11x quicker response and 10x swifter actuation
- Customize the sensitivity of every key from a speedy 0.2mm to a deliberate 3.8mm
- Program two different actions to the same key for powerful gaming shortcuts
- Compact 60% form factor with side-printed functions for full-size keyboard functionality
- Lag-free Quantum 2.0 Wireless with a 2.4GHz connection and Bluetooth 5.0 (Wireless Model Only)
Languages
The Apex Pro Mini and Apex Pro Mini Wireless are both available in US English, French, German, Japanese, Nordic, and UK English layouts.
Pricing and Availability
The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini and Apex Pro Mini Wireless keyboards are now available for US$179.99 and US$239.99, respectively.