SteelSeries Expands QcK and QcK Prism Mousepads To Include 3XL, 4XL, and 5XL Sizes

SteelSeries expands its QcK and QcK Prism Series mousepads to include three desktop-sized variants in 3XL, 4XL, and 5XL sizes. Users will have an option of non-RGB lit (QcK) and RGB lit (QcK Prism) desktop-sized mousepads that will give complete desktop coverage.
SteelSeries QcK Prism 3XL, QcK Prism 4XL, QcK Prism 5XL
The new SteelSeries QcK Prism desktop-sized RGB mousepads provide maximum space for mouse movements during gameplay while their two-zone illumination allows gamers to customize and light up their setups. SteelSeries QcK Prism is fully customizable through SteelSeries Engine software for easy and intuitive lighting control.
The desktop-sized SteelSeries QcK Prism mousepads feature a high thread count and smooth surface for optimal mouse tracking accuracy for both optical and laser sensors. It also uses a durable, non-slip rubber base to eliminate unwanted movement and produce a solid platform for competitive gaming.
SteelSeries QcK 3XL, QcK 4XL, QcK 5XL
The SteelSeries QcK 3XL, QcK 4XL, and QcK 5XL keep all the same features of the desktop-sized QcK Prism, just without RGB lighting for a more clean and minimal look.
Size Guide
Price and Dimensions
QcK Prism 3XL: US$109.00 / 48 in. x 24 in. x 0.12 in.
QcK Prism 4XL: US$129.99 / 48 in. x 30 in. x 0.12 in.
QcK Prism 5XL: US$159.99 / 63 in. x 31.5 in. x 0.12 in.
QcK 3XL: US$49.99 / 48 in. x 24 in. x 0.12 in.
QcK 4XL: US$69.99 / 48 in. x 30 in. x 0.12 in.
QcK 5XL: US$99.99 / 63 in. x 31.5 in. x 0.12 in.
QcK Prism 3XL: US$109.00 / 48 in. x 24 in. x 0.12 in.
QcK Prism 4XL: US$129.99 / 48 in. x 30 in. x 0.12 in.
QcK Prism 5XL: US$159.99 / 63 in. x 31.5 in. x 0.12 in.
QcK 3XL: US$49.99 / 48 in. x 24 in. x 0.12 in.
QcK 4XL: US$69.99 / 48 in. x 30 in. x 0.12 in.
QcK 5XL: US$99.99 / 63 in. x 31.5 in. x 0.12 in.
To learn more about the new desktop-sized SteelSeries QcK and QcK Prism mousepads, please visit SteelSeries.com.