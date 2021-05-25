SteelSeries Far Cry 6 Collection Unveiled

SteelSeries unveils its newest limited-edition collection the Far Cry 6 Collection. Far Cry 6 will be released tomorrow and a few products inspired by the anticipated game has already popped up like the noblechairs HERO Far Cry 6 Special Edition gaming chair. SteelSeries is next to present products inspired by Far Cry 6 with their new limited-edition collection.
The Far Cry 6 Limited Edition Collection consists of a QcK Large mousepad and Arctis Pro Speaker Plates for the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Series gaming headsets. These two products will be available in limited quantities and exclusively at SteelSeries.com.
SteelSeries QcK Large: Far Cry 6 Edition
A limited-edition mousepad splashed with the sunny skies of Yara and your personal vehicle to victory over El Presidente, Anton Castillo.
- Limited edition design
- Exclusive QcK micro-woven cloth for maximum control
- Optimized for low and high CPI tracking movements
- Durable and washable for easy cleaning
- 450 mm x 400 mm x 2 mm
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Speaker Plates: Far Cry 6 Edition
Limited edition speaker plates with custom imagery that reminds you no matter how bleak things are in Yara, there's always time for a little fun. Compatible with the Arctis Pro, Arctis Pro + GameDAC, and Arctis Pro Wireless gaming headsets.
Learn more about the SteelSeries Far Cry 6 collection at SteelSeries.com