SteelSeries Far Cry 6 Collection Unveiled

A limited-edition mousepad splashed with the sunny skies of Yara and your personal vehicle to victory over El Presidente, Anton Castillo.- Limited edition design- Exclusive QcK micro-woven cloth for maximum control- Optimized for low and high CPI tracking movements- Durable and washable for easy cleaning- 450 mm x 400 mm x 2 mmLimited edition speaker plates with custom imagery that reminds you no matter how bleak things are in Yara, there's always time for a little fun. Compatible with the Arctis Pro, Arctis Pro + GameDAC, and Arctis Pro Wireless gaming headsets.Learn more about the SteelSeries Far Cry 6 collection at SteelSeries.com