SteelSeries Ghost Collection Limited Edition Launched

AEROX 3 Wireless Ghost Edition

APEX 7 TKL Ghost Edition

Engineered for speed, the SteelSeries AEROX 3 Wireless was optimized to an ultra-lightweight 68g design with an incredible 200-hour fast-charging battery and proprietary water resistant AquaBarrier technology.Ultra-lightweight 68g design for effortlessly fast gameplayOptimized 200 hour battery life plus USB-C fast chargingDual connectivity via gaming-grade 2.4 GHz and multi-purpose Bluetooth 5.0Pixel-perfect TrueMove Air optical gaming sensorAquaBarrier™ for water resistance and protection from dust and moreBuilt for performance, the Apex 7 TKL is adorned with premium red linear mechanical switches and finished with our new double shot PBT pudding PrismCaps. Constructed with an airplane-grade aluminium frame, built-in OLED smart display, and premium magnetic wrist rest.Limited edition design for a one-of-a-kind setupOLED Smart Display delivers information straight from games and appsDurable mechanical gaming switchesDouble shot PBT pudding keycapsSeries 5000 Aircraft grade aluminum frameDetachable soft-touch magnetic wrist restThe SteelSeries APEX 7 TKL Ghost Edition gaming keyboard is exclusively available at SteelSeries.com for US$179.99 MSRP.The SteelSeries AEROX 3 Wireless Ghost Edition gaming mouse is also exclusively available at SteelSeries.com for US$109.99 MSRP.To learn more about the SteelSeries Ghost Collection, please visit https://steelseries.com/ghost-collection