SteelSeries Ghost Collection Limited Edition Launched

SteelSeries presents the limited-edition Ghost Collection peripherals which consist of the APEX 7 TKL Ghost Edition gaming keyboard and the AEROX 3 Wireless Ghost Edition gaming mouse. Just like the previous limited-edition SteelSeries collections, the Ghost Collection will also only run in a limited time with a limited quantity, no re-run in the future once sold out.

AEROX 3 Wireless Ghost Edition


Engineered for speed, the SteelSeries AEROX 3 Wireless was optimized to an ultra-lightweight 68g design with an incredible 200-hour fast-charging battery and proprietary water resistant AquaBarrier technology.

Ultra-lightweight 68g design for effortlessly fast gameplay
Optimized 200 hour battery life plus USB-C fast charging
Dual connectivity via gaming-grade 2.4 GHz and multi-purpose Bluetooth 5.0
Pixel-perfect TrueMove Air optical gaming sensor
AquaBarrier for water resistance and protection from dust and more

APEX 7 TKL Ghost Edition


Built for performance, the Apex 7 TKL is adorned with premium red linear mechanical switches and finished with our new double shot PBT pudding PrismCaps. Constructed with an airplane-grade aluminium frame, built-in OLED smart display, and premium magnetic wrist rest.

Limited edition design for a one-of-a-kind setup
OLED Smart Display delivers information straight from games and apps
Durable mechanical gaming switches
Double shot PBT pudding keycaps
Series 5000 Aircraft grade aluminum frame
Detachable soft-touch magnetic wrist rest

Pricing and Availability
The SteelSeries APEX 7 TKL Ghost Edition gaming keyboard is exclusively available at SteelSeries.com for US$179.99 MSRP.
The SteelSeries AEROX 3 Wireless Ghost Edition gaming mouse is also exclusively available at SteelSeries.com for US$109.99 MSRP.

To learn more about the SteelSeries Ghost Collection, please visit https://steelseries.com/ghost-collection



