SteelSeries Introduces New Arctis Nova 1, 3, and 7 Headsets

- The Nova Acoustic System features custom-designed High Fidelity Drivers for superior audio quality- Ultra lightweight headset with 4-points of adjustability in the ComfortMAX System for the perfect fit- ClearCast Gen 2 noise-cancelling mic reduces background sounds for clear communication- Suitable for any PC and console platform with a 3.5mm jack, great for mobile devices on the goConvenient onboard controls with a volume dial and voice mute button on the headsetMSRP: $49.99- The Nova Acoustic System features custom-designed High Fidelity Drivers for superior audio quality- Lightweight headset with 4-points of adjustability in the ComfortMAX System for the perfect fit- ClearCast Gen 2 noise-cancelling mic uses AI algorithms to reduce background sounds for clear communication- Dynamic and customizable dual-zone RGB lighting in brilliant 16.8 million colors- Compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile devices via USB-C (USB-A adapter included)MSRP: $99.99- The Nova Acoustic System features High Fidelity Drivers for superior audio quality with immersive 360 - Spatial Audio and a first-in-gaming Parametric EQ- Simultaneous Wireless (2.4GHz and Bluetooth) allows game and mobile audio mixing- 38-hour battery life with USB-C fast charging, bringing 6 hours of use after 15 minutes- AI-Powered noise-cancelling mic uses Sonar ClearCast AI algorithms to silence ambient sounds or teammate noise, with ChatMix Dial on-headset- Multi-platform USB-C dongle works with Xbox, PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, Meta Quest 2, and mobileComfortMAX system for an adjustable fit with a PVD-coated steel headbandMSRP: $179.99The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1, Arctis Nova 3, and Arctis Nova 7 are now available on SteelSeries.com. To learn more about the entire SteelSeries Arctis Nova lineup, please visit SteelSeries.com