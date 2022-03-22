SteelSeries Introduces New Arctis Nova 1, 3, and 7 Headsets

SteelSeries expands the Arctis Nova family of gaming headsets to include the Arctis Nova 1, Arctis Nova 3, and Arctis Nova 7 gaming headsets. The Arctis Nova 1 is available in three variants with the Arctis Nova 1P designed to support the PlayStation family of consoles and the Arctis Nova 1X designed to support the Xbox family of consoles. The Arctis Nova 3 is a mid-tier offering in the Arctis Nova lineup that uses USB-C connectivity with an included adapter to support PC, Mac, and consoles. Lastly, the Arctis Nova 7 is a wireless headset also coming in with three variants with the Arctis Nova 7P for PlayStation and Arctis Nova 7X for Xbox.
Arctis Nova 1 Features
- The Nova Acoustic System features custom-designed High Fidelity Drivers for superior audio quality
- Ultra lightweight headset with 4-points of adjustability in the ComfortMAX System for the perfect fit
- ClearCast Gen 2 noise-cancelling mic reduces background sounds for clear communication
- Suitable for any PC and console platform with a 3.5mm jack, great for mobile devices on the go
Convenient onboard controls with a volume dial and voice mute button on the headset
MSRP: $49.99
Arctis Nova 3 Features
- The Nova Acoustic System features custom-designed High Fidelity Drivers for superior audio quality
- Lightweight headset with 4-points of adjustability in the ComfortMAX System for the perfect fit
- ClearCast Gen 2 noise-cancelling mic uses AI algorithms to reduce background sounds for clear communication
- Dynamic and customizable dual-zone RGB lighting in brilliant 16.8 million colors
- Compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, and mobile devices via USB-C (USB-A adapter included)
MSRP: $99.99
Arctis Nova 7 Features
- The Nova Acoustic System features High Fidelity Drivers for superior audio quality with immersive 360° - Spatial Audio and a first-in-gaming Parametric EQ
- Simultaneous Wireless (2.4GHz and Bluetooth) allows game and mobile audio mixing
- 38-hour battery life with USB-C fast charging, bringing 6 hours of use after 15 minutes
- AI-Powered noise-cancelling mic uses Sonar ClearCast AI algorithms to silence ambient sounds or teammate noise, with ChatMix Dial on-headset
- Multi-platform USB-C dongle works with Xbox, PC, Mac, PlayStation, Switch, Meta Quest 2, and mobile
ComfortMAX system for an adjustable fit with a PVD-coated steel headband
MSRP: $179.99
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1, Arctis Nova 3, and Arctis Nova 7 are now available on SteelSeries.com. To learn more about the entire SteelSeries Arctis Nova lineup, please visit SteelSeries.com