SteelSeries Introduces Prime Mini and Prime Mini Wireless Mice

SteelSeries expands its award-winning Prime Series with two new smaller and even lighter models the Prime Mini and Prime Mini Wireless. The Prime Mini is engineered to be 12% lighter and the Prime Mini Wireless is sculpted to be 9% lighter within a form factor mini silhouette. The Prime Mini Wireless weighs only 73 grams while the larger Prime Wireless comes in at 80 grams.
Aside from the ultra-lightweight design, the Prime Mini and Prime Mini Wireless mice feature the first-ever optical magnetic switches designed for esports the Prestige OM Switches. These are designed to last 5X longer than most gaming switches and comes with crispy clicks and lightning-fast response times. The unique Prime design utilizes a magnetic core to ensure that the 100 millionth click feels just as crispy as the very first.
SteelSeries Prime Mini Wireless Features
Smaller. Lighter. All Performance. 73g ultra-lightweight and mini form factor was designed with top esports pros for sustained comfort and battle-tested durability
Prestige Optical Magnetic Switches are a first in esports and harness the power of light for response times and utilize magnetic components to last 5x longer than the competition
Pro-grade 1-to-1 tracking with the TrueMoveAir optical gaming sensor
Quantum 2.0 Wireless offers lag-free gaming with dual-channel optimization
Over 100 hours of high-performance 1000Hz gameplay plus fast-charge
SteelSeries Prime Mini Features
Smaller. Lighter. All Performance. 61g ultra-lightweight and mini form factor was designed with top esports pros for sustained comfort and battle-tested durability
Prestige Optical Magnetic Switches are a first in esports and harness the power of light for response times and utilize magnetic components to last 5x longer than the competition
Pro-grade 1-to-1 tracking with the TrueMoveAir optical gaming sensor
On-board Customization with 5 pre-set or customized CPIs and 4 different 4 polling rates
Pricing and Availability
The SteelSeries Prime Mini and Prime Mini Wireless are now available at SteelSeries.com for US$69.99 and US$139.99, respectively.