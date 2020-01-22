SteelSeries Launches Arctic 9 Dual Wireless Headset for PC and PlayStation

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅15.09.2020 19:00:12
Press Release



SteelSeries launches the all-new Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset for PC and PlayStation with low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The Arctis 9 will be compatible with the PlayStation 5 gaming console at launch. The SteelSeries Arctis 9 uses ultra-low latency 2.4GHz lossless wireless connection for high fidelity audio and simultaneous Bluetooth connection to mobile devices for calls, music, and VoIP.

The SteelSeries Arctis 9 uses a Discord-certified microphone and critically acclaimed signature Arctis soundscape as the rest of the SteelSeries Arctis line. The ClearCast microphone uses a bidirectional design for superior noise cancellation and natural-sounding clarity, while the signature Arctis soundscape emphasizes both subtle and critical in-game sounds, allowing gamers to hear every in-game detail.

Arctis 9 provides up to 20 hours of non-stop wireless usage on a single charge. It also features the iconic ski goggle suspension band with superb comfort along with Airweave fabric ear cushions and steel-reinforced headband. The Arctis 9 also features DTS Headphone:X v2.0 for incredibly accurate surround sound positional cues on PC.





Arctis 9 Wireless Gaming Headset Features
Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless for lag-free high-fidelity gaming audio on PC and PlayStation
Simultaneous Bluetooth for calls, music, and VoIP chat while gaming
Discord-certified microphone provides noise cancellation and natural-sounding clarity
Signature Arctis sound with ChatMix control to hear every detail for an audio advantage
20+ hour battery life for nonstop wireless usage

Pricing and Availability
The SteelSeries Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset is now globally available at SteelSeries.com and partner resellers for US$199.99.

Assigned tags:
SteelSeries, SteelSeries Arctis, Wireless Headset, Gaming Headset, Audio
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« Tech Round-Up  15-09-2020 · SteelSeries Launches Arctic 9 Dual Wireless Headset for PC and PlayStation