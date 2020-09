SteelSeries Launches Arctic 9 Dual Wireless Headset for PC and PlayStation

Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless for lag-free high-fidelity gaming audio on PC and PlayStationSimultaneous Bluetooth for calls, music, and VoIP chat while gamingDiscord-certified microphone provides noise cancellation and natural-sounding claritySignature Arctis sound with ChatMix control to hear every detail for an audio advantage20+ hour battery life for nonstop wireless usageThe SteelSeries Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset is now globally available at SteelSeries.com and partner resellers for US$199.99.