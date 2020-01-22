Press Release
SteelSeries launches the all-new Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset for PC and PlayStation with low-latency 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. The Arctis 9 will be compatible with the PlayStation 5 gaming console at launch. The SteelSeries Arctis 9 uses ultra-low latency 2.4GHz lossless wireless connection for high fidelity audio and simultaneous Bluetooth connection to mobile devices for calls, music, and VoIP.
The SteelSeries Arctis 9 uses a Discord-certified microphone and critically acclaimed signature Arctis soundscape as the rest of the SteelSeries Arctis line. The ClearCast microphone uses a bidirectional design for superior noise cancellation and natural-sounding clarity, while the signature Arctis soundscape emphasizes both subtle and critical in-game sounds, allowing gamers to hear every in-game detail.
Arctis 9 provides up to 20 hours of non-stop wireless usage on a single charge. It also features the iconic ski goggle suspension band with superb comfort along with Airweave fabric ear cushions and steel-reinforced headband. The Arctis 9 also features DTS Headphone:X v2.0 for incredibly accurate surround sound positional cues on PC.
Arctis 9 Wireless Gaming Headset Features
Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless for lag-free high-fidelity gaming audio on PC and PlayStation
Simultaneous Bluetooth for calls, music, and VoIP chat while gaming
Discord-certified microphone provides noise cancellation and natural-sounding clarity
Signature Arctis sound with ChatMix control to hear every detail for an audio advantage
20+ hour battery life for nonstop wireless usage
Pricing and Availability
The SteelSeries Arctis 9 Dual Wireless Gaming Headset is now globally available at SteelSeries.com and partner resellers for US$199.99.
SteelSeries Launches Arctic 9 Dual Wireless Headset for PC and PlayStation
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Tech Round-Up 15-09-2020 · SteelSeries Launches Arctic 9 Dual Wireless Headset for PC and PlayStation