SteelSeries Launches New Rival 5 Gaming Mouse with 9 Programmable Buttons

The SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse comes equipped with TrueMove Air Sensor with true 1-to-1 tracking, 18000 CPI, 400 IPS, 40G acceleration, plus tilt tracking to eliminate unwanted tracking during angled drops, tilt slams, and quick flicks. The Rival 5 is impressively lightweight at 85 grams. The gaming mouse also features the next-generation Golden Micro IP54 switches which are rated for 80 million clicks – 3X the durability found in other gaming mice.The SteelSeries Rival 5 is a wired gaming mouse with Super Mesh Cable – SteelSeries’ all-new soft microfiber mesh cable that ensures minimal drag for quick swipes and rapid movements. Lastly, the gaming mouse also comes with vibrant RGB lighting having 10 zones of 16.8 million colours which can synchronize with other SteelSeries products. Customization is available using the SteelSeries GG application.Perfect for all Battle Royale, FPS, MOBA, MMO, and other fast-paced gamesTrueMove Air precision optical gaming sensor with true 1-to-1 trackingErgonomic 9-button programmable layout with 5 quick action side buttons85g competitive lightweight and extra durableNext-gen Golden Micro IP54 SwitchesBrilliant PrismSync lighting with 10 zones of 16.8 million beautifully crisp coloursThe SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse is now available on SteelSeries.com and partner resellers for US$69.99 MSRP.