SteelSeries Launches New Rival 5 Gaming Mouse with 9 Programmable Buttons
SteelSeries launches the all-new Rival 5 the most versatile precision gaming mouse. The SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse is perfect for all Battle Royale, FPS, MOBA, MMO, and other fast-paced games. The Rival 5 features nine (9) programmable buttons to fit your gameplay including SteelSeries custom quick-action toggle switch designed for lightning-fast reaction plays and flicks.
The SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse comes equipped with TrueMove Air Sensor with true 1-to-1 tracking, 18000 CPI, 400 IPS, 40G acceleration, plus tilt tracking to eliminate unwanted tracking during angled drops, tilt slams, and quick flicks. The Rival 5 is impressively lightweight at 85 grams. The gaming mouse also features the next-generation Golden Micro IP54 switches which are rated for 80 million clicks 3X the durability found in other gaming mice.
The SteelSeries Rival 5 is a wired gaming mouse with Super Mesh Cable SteelSeries all-new soft microfiber mesh cable that ensures minimal drag for quick swipes and rapid movements. Lastly, the gaming mouse also comes with vibrant RGB lighting having 10 zones of 16.8 million colours which can synchronize with other SteelSeries products. Customization is available using the SteelSeries GG application.
Features
Perfect for all Battle Royale, FPS, MOBA, MMO, and other fast-paced games
TrueMove Air precision optical gaming sensor with true 1-to-1 tracking
Ergonomic 9-button programmable layout with 5 quick action side buttons
85g competitive lightweight and extra durable
Next-gen Golden Micro IP54 Switches
Brilliant PrismSync lighting with 10 zones of 16.8 million beautifully crisp colours
Pricing and Availability
The SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse is now available on SteelSeries.com and partner resellers for US$69.99 MSRP.
