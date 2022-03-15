SteelSeries Launches Nova Booster Packs for the Arctis Nova Headsets

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅23.06.2022 23:51:43


SteelSeries launches the Nova Booster Packs for the recently launched SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Series headsets. The Nova Booster Pack includes a pair of metallic-coloured speaker plates and a nylon headband in matching colours. The Nova Booster Pack is available in Cherry Red, Lilac, Mint, and Rose Quartz colours. The booster pack is the perfect addition to the Arctis Nova headsets to add personalization and flair.



(Left to Right)Mint, Lilac, Rose Quartz, Cherry Red


Nova Booster Pack Features
- Compatible with all SteelSeries Arctis Nova headsets
- Metallic color speaker plates
- Dual color nylon headband

Package Includes:
- 1x Arctis Nova ski goggle headband
- 1x set of Arctis Nova speaker plates

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro



Pricing and Availability
The SteelSeries Nova Booster Packs are now available at SteelSeries.com for US$34.99.


