SteelSeries Launches Nova Booster Packs for the Arctis Nova Headsets

SteelSeries launches the Nova Booster Packs for the recently launched SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Series headsets. The Nova Booster Pack includes a pair of metallic-coloured speaker plates and a nylon headband in matching colours. The Nova Booster Pack is available in Cherry Red, Lilac, Mint, and Rose Quartz colours. The booster pack is the perfect addition to the Arctis Nova headsets to add personalization and flair.
Nova Booster Pack Features
- Compatible with all SteelSeries Arctis Nova headsets
- Metallic color speaker plates
- Dual color nylon headband
Package Includes:
- 1x Arctis Nova ski goggle headband
- 1x set of Arctis Nova speaker plates
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro
Pricing and Availability
The SteelSeries Nova Booster Packs are now available at SteelSeries.com for US$34.99.