SteelSeries Launches Nova Booster Packs for the Arctis Nova Headsets

(Left to Right)Mint, Lilac, Rose Quartz, Cherry Red

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro





- Compatible with all SteelSeries Arctis Nova headsets- Metallic color speaker plates- Dual color nylon headbandPackage Includes:- 1x Arctis Nova ski goggle headband- 1x set of Arctis Nova speaker platesThe SteelSeries Nova Booster Packs are now available at SteelSeries.com for US$34.99.