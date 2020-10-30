SteelSeries Launches Prime Series Mice and Headset

SteelSeries launches the Prime Series gaming peripherals starting with three new Prime Series gaming mice and the Arctic Prime gaming headset. The new SteelSeries Prime Series gaming peripherals are designed in collaboration with top esports players using proven ergonomic designs and premium components to deliver game-winning performance.
SteelSeries Arctis Prime Headset
The SteelSeries Arctis Prime features advanced high fidelity audio drivers with the same premium hardware and tuning from the Arctis Pro. It is built for extreme durability and lightweight performance with aluminium alloy and steel components. Its noise-isolating leather-like ear cushions deliver both long-lasting comfort and noise isolation. For clear audio recording, the Arctis Prime is packed with a Discord-certified ClearCast microphone. It uses a detachable 3.5mm cable thats compatible with all gaming platforms including PC, Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch. The gaming headset is also devoid of RGB lighting.
The SteelSeries Arctis Prime is now available at SteelSeries.com for US$119.99 MSRP.
SteelSeries Prime Mice
The SteelSeries Prime Mice Series consists of three models the Prime Wireless, Prime+, and Prime. All the three Prime mice models use Prestige OM Switches which are rated for 100 million clicks. The Prime and Prime+ are lightweight gaming mice weighing only 69 grams and 71 grams, respectively. Both mice also use the TrueMove Pro+ sensor with true 1-to-1 tracking. The Prime+ has an additional secondary depth sensor that instantly detects lift-off for increased precision and accuracy.
The Prime Wireless, on the other hand, is packed with esports-grade precision tracking with a TrueMove Air gaming sensor. It uses Quantum 2.0 Wireless connectivity with dual-channel optimization. The Prime Wireless mouse offers over 100 hours of high-performance 1000Hz gaming plus fast charge. The SteelSeries Prime Wireless mouse weighs a lightweight 80 grams.
The SteelSeries Prime, Prime+, and Prime Wireless are now available at SteelSeries.com for US$69.99, US$89.99, and US$139.99 MSRP, respectively.