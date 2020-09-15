SteelSeries Launches PUBG x SteelSeries Limited Edition Mousepads

SteelSeries launches its latest limited edition gaming peripherals the PUBG x SteelSeries mousepad collection. The PUBG x SteelSeries collection is an exclusive collaboration with three unique artists who created custom designs for the most popular Battle Royale games of all time. Get these exclusive collabs for a limited time. The limited editions are SteelSeries member-exclusive products.
SteelSeries QcK Large PUBG Jay Flow Edition
The Jay Flow Edition mousepad celebrates the artists favourite part of PUBG: road tripping with your friends around the globe.
Limited edition design featuring Jay Flows road trip art
Exclusive QcK micro-woven cloth for maximum control
Optimized for low and high CPI tracking movements
Durable and washable for easy cleaning
450 mm x 400 mm x 2 mm
Price: US$19.99
SteelSeries QcK Large PUBG SoulSeller Edition
The SoulSeller Edition mousepad brings a peaceful but deadly reggae-inspired character to PUBG.
Limited edition design featuring SoulSellers reggae-inspired art
Exclusive QcK micro-woven cloth for maximum control
Optimized for low and high CPI tracking movements
Durable and washable for easy cleaning
450 mm x 400 mm x 2 mm
Price: US$19.99
SteelSeries QcK Large PUBG Koma Edition
The Koma Edition mousepad features Pop Uzi, a bright graffiti design that contrasts the otherwise gritty world of PUBG.
Limited edition design featuring Koma's bright graffiti art
Exclusive QcK micro-woven cloth for maximum control
Optimized for low and high CPI tracking movements
Durable and washable for easy cleaning
450 mm x 400 mm x 2 mm
Price: US$19.99
Explore all of this months exclusive limited edition game and artist products at SteelSeries.