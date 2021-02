SteelSeries Launches PUBG x SteelSeries Limited Edition Mousepads

SteelSeries QcK Large PUBG Jay Flow Edition

SteelSeries QcK Large PUBG SoulSeller Edition

SteelSeries QcK Large PUBG Koma Edition

The Jay Flow Edition mousepad celebrates the artist's favourite part of PUBG: road tripping with your friends around the globe.Limited edition design featuring Jay Flow's road trip artExclusive QcK micro-woven cloth for maximum controlOptimized for low and high CPI tracking movementsDurable and washable for easy cleaning450 mm x 400 mm x 2 mmPrice: US$19.99The SoulSeller Edition mousepad brings a peaceful but deadly reggae-inspired character to PUBG.Limited edition design featuring SoulSeller's reggae-inspired artExclusive QcK micro-woven cloth for maximum controlOptimized for low and high CPI tracking movementsDurable and washable for easy cleaning450 mm x 400 mm x 2 mmPrice: US$19.99The Koma Edition mousepad features "Pop Uzi", a bright graffiti design that contrasts the otherwise gritty world of PUBG.Limited edition design featuring Koma's bright graffiti artExclusive QcK micro-woven cloth for maximum controlOptimized for low and high CPI tracking movementsDurable and washable for easy cleaning450 mm x 400 mm x 2 mmPrice: US$19.99