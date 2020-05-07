SteelSeries Presents Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless Ultralight Gaming Mice

SteelSeries today introduces a breakthrough in ultralight gaming mice with the Aerox 3 and Aerox 3 Wireless. SteelSeries is bringing together durable, high-end technology into the ultra-lightweight form factor, built from the ground up for performance through speed. Every element in the Aerox 3 was precisely designed to ensure the fastest reaction times in gaming, with zero compromises. The flagship SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless brings a new TrueMove sensor, IP54 water resistance, 200 hours of battery life, and SteelSeries Quantum 2.0 Wireless in an ultralight 66-gram package.
Ultralight mice have taken the gaming mouse industry by storm, said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO. Were excited to announce two mice that wont only be great for SteelSeries fans, but will delight PC gamers everywhere. For the first time, gamers wont have to sacrifice build quality or performance to get a mouse that is incredibly light.
SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless
The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless features an ultra-lightweight 66g design, perfectly optimized for the fastest mouse swipes. It sports the latest PixArt sensor, the TrueMove Air, and true 1-to-1 tracking sensor designed specifically for wireless performance. This 18,000 CPI, 400IPS, 40G Pixart optical sensor delivers the speed, consistency and accuracy required from a wireless gaming mouse. The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless features the AquaBarrier Technology and an IP54 rating, providing superb resistance against water, dust, dirt, oil, and others. The mouse uses the new Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology with dual wireless offering 2.4GHz wireless USB and Bluetooth connections. The Aerox 3 Wireless offers up to 200 hours of battery life in Bluetooth and 80+ hours in 2.4GHz wireless. The mouse comes with PTFE Glide Skates for enhanced control and smoothness, and full SteelSeries Engine customization of its three-zones of brilliant RGB lighting.
Key Features
Ultra-lightweight 66g design for effortlessly fast gameplay
Optimized 200 hour battery life plus USB-C fast charging
Dual connectivity via gaming-grade 2.4 GHz and multi-purpose Bluetooth 5.0
Pixel-perfect TrueMove Air optical gaming sensor
AquaBarrier for water resistance and protection from dust and more
SteelSeries Aerox 3
The SteelSeries Aerox 3 shares many of the same features as the Aerox 3 Wireless, including the IP54 water and dust resistance, holey design inspired by the popular Rival 3, Super Mesh Cable, PTFE Glide Skates, three-zone RGB lighting, and USB-C cable customization. However, there are some key differences between the two.
Instead of using the TrueMove Air found in the Aerox 3 Wireless, the Aerox 3 uses the TrueMove Core sensor first introduced in the Rival 3. It is a custom 8,500 CPI, 300 IPS, 35G optical sensor co-designed with PixArt specifically for performance. Because the Aerox 3 is a wired mouse, SteelSeries also managed to lower the weight even further to 57g.
Key Features
Ultra-lightweight 57g design for effortlessly fast gameplay
Super mesh USB-C detachable cable for less drag
PTFE glide skates for silky-smooth mouse movements
Pixel-perfect TrueMove Core optical gaming sensor
AquaBarrier for water resistance and protection from dust and more
Pricing and Availability
The SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless and Aerox 3 will be available on November 10, globally for US$99.99 and US$59.99, respectively.