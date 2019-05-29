SteelSeries Presents Limited-Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Gaming Headsets and Accessories

SteelSeries announces new limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 gaming headsets and accessories in partnership with CD PROJEKT RED. The SteelSeries Cyberpunk 2077 collection includes the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition and Arctis 1 Wireless Netrunner Edition gaming headsets along with three Cyberpunk 2077-inspired Arctis Pro accessory packs based on the major factions in Night City Militech, Arasaka, and Kang Tao.
Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition
The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition is the official headset of Cyberpunk 2077. Inspired by Night Citys most infamous rockerboy and his iconic cyberarm, the Arctis 1 Wireless Johnny Silverhand Edition provides a supreme way to experience the immersive audio and futuristic world of Cyberpunk 2077. The Johnny Silverhand Edition is a branded version of a new product, the Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox.
Arctis 1 Wireless Netrunner Edition
The Arctis 1 Wireless Netrunner Edition is inspired by the in-game ability to see the Net overlaid in the real world. As an Arctis 1 Wireless, it features a USB-C dongle that provides lossless 2.4GHz wireless for ultra-low latency connectivity on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android devices. It also provides additional flexibility with the inclusion of a 3.5mm cable to easily plug into Xbox controllers or any other device with a 3.5mm connection.
Arasaka, Militech and Kang Tao Arctis Pro Accessory Packs
In addition to the two new headsets, SteelSeries is releasing three Cyberpunk 2077 accessory packs for the Arctis Pro headsets featuring designs inspired by three major corporations of Night City Arasaka, Militech and Kang Tao. The packs feature a Cyberpunk 2077 ski-goggle headband and two new magnetic earplates. They are compatible with the Arctis Pro, Arctis Pro + GameDAC and Arctis Pro Wireless.
Pricing
The Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand Edition and Arctis 1 Wireless Netrunner Edition gaming headsets are available in limited quantities for $109.99 USD. The Arasaka, Militech and Kang Tao Arctis Pro Accessory Packs are exclusively available at SteelSeries.com for $34.99 USD. Learn more about the SteelSeries Limited-Edition Cyberpunk 2077 gaming headset models at SteelSeries.com.
Source: SteelSeries.com (Press Release)