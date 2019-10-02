Press Release
SteelSeries presents Nimbus+ Gaming Controller for Apple devices. Built on the Nimbus controller, the Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller for Apple devices features clickable joysticks, new Hall effect triggers, and up to 50 hours of battery life. The SteelSeries Nimbus+ comes bundled with a Nimbus+ iPhone Mount allowing users to attach their iPhone directly to the controller for comfortable mobile gaming.
The SteelSeries Nimbus+ brings console-quality game controls to Apples mobile devices including iPhones, iPads, Mac, and Apple TV. The Nimbus+ comes with an ergonomic design with ultra-responsive triggers and buttons for comfortable and responsive gaming controls. The Nimbus+ meets Apple MFI standards for wireless connectivity and pairing. Users can optimize button mapping for superior gaming experiences and control, and fast re-connections.
Pricing and Availability
The SteelSeries Nimbus+ Apple Gaming Controller is now available at SteelSeries.com and partner resellers for $79.99 MSRP.
