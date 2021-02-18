SteelSeries PrismCaps Pudding-Style Keycaps Released

SteelSeries releases PrismCaps universal double shot PBT pudding-style keycaps designed to fit SteelSeries MX stem mechanical keyboards including the Apex 5, Apex 7, Apex 7 TKL, Apex Pro, and Apex Pro TKL keyboards. The SteelSeries PrismCaps provides a brilliant pudding-style RGB illumination through a specially-engineered double shot design with translucent sides and letters. It offers extreme durability with its highly engineered thermoplastic PBT material. The PrismCaps is available in black and white colours and comes bundled with a keycap puller.
SteelSeries PrismCaps FeaturesEngineered with extremely durable PBT material that stays consistent in texture, clarity, and appearance after heavy use
Enhanced lighting displays brilliant pudding-style RGB illumination through a specially engineered double shot design with translucent sides and letters
Includes a keycap puller and two additional sets of alternate bottom row keycaps to fit the widest range of mechanical keyboard brands
Compatibility
SteelSeries Keyboards: Apex Pro / Apex Pro TKL, Apex 7 / Apex 7 TKL, Apex 5, Apex M750 / Apex M750 TKL
Other Brands: Most MX stems mechanical keyboards even with non-standard bottom row
Pricing and Availability
The SteelSeries PrismCaps is available in black and white colours and in three keyboard layouts US, UK, and Nordic. The SteelSeries PrismCaps layout sets are available for US$34.99 at SteelSeries.