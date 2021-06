SteelSeries PrismCaps Pudding-Style Keycaps Released

SteelSeries PrismCaps Features

Engineered with extremely durable PBT material that stays consistent in texture, clarity, and appearance after heavy useEnhanced lighting displays brilliant pudding-style RGB illumination through a specially engineered double shot design with translucent sides and lettersIncludes a keycap puller and two additional sets of alternate bottom row keycaps to fit the widest range of mechanical keyboard brandsSteelSeries Keyboards: Apex Pro / Apex Pro TKL, Apex 7 / Apex 7 TKL, Apex 5, Apex M750 / Apex M750 TKLOther Brands: Most MX stems mechanical keyboards even with “non-standard” bottom rowThe SteelSeries PrismCaps is available in black and white colours and in three keyboard layouts – US, UK, and Nordic. The SteelSeries PrismCaps layout sets are available for US$34.99 at SteelSeries