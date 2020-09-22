SteelSeries Releases Moments Game Capture Software

SteelSeries Moments leaves the beta stage and is officially launched. SteelSeries Moments is a game capturing software that allows you to easily record and share clips to supported social media and online video platforms like Discord and YouTube. SteelSeries Moments is available for free and is embedded in the SteelSeries GG application along with SteelSeries Engine.
Sharing Game Clips Made EasySteelSeries Moments offer the easiest way to clip, edit, and share gameplays. Simply use a custom hotkey to seamlessly clip moments of your gameplay without an invasive overlay. Trim and edit clips in the app with frame-by-frame adjustments. Upload clips directly to supported social media and video platforms including YouTube, Discord, and Reddit. Using the app, users can add text captions to Moments clips. Users can also add GIFs to their clips. SteelSeries Moments supports Windows-based gaming systems using any graphics cards NVIDIA or Radeon. The app captures gameplay in video quality of up to 1440p at 60FPS.
To learn more or download SteelSeries Moments, please visit https://steelseries.com/gg/moments