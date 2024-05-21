SteelSeries Unveils COD: Black Ops 6 Zombies Collection

SteelSeries, KontrolFreek and ACTIVISION today unveiled a new collection of limited-edition gaming gear for Call of Duty: Zombies delivering a must-have collection of peripherals for fans of the Zombies franchise. As the gaming community gears up for the next instalment of the iconic Call of Duty franchise, SteelSeries and KontrolFreek have crafted a collection inspired by the grisly and mysterious world of
Call of Duty: Zombies. The partnership marks a milestone collaboration between the brands in the gaming world, each known for delivering exceptional experiences to players.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P and 7X Wireless Call of Duty: Mister Peeks Edition
The Call of Duty: Zombies Edition Arctis Nova 7 Wireless headsets offer gamers an immersive auditory experience, featuring the Nova Acoustic System, HiFi audio, and 360° Spatial Audio. Powered by the Sonar Audio Software Suite, these headsets allow players to detect subtle sounds while listening to two audio streams simultaneously via 2.4GHz and Bluetooth. They are compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch through USB-C and boast a 38-hour battery life, with a quick charge feature providing six hours of use after just 15 minutes. The ClearCast Gen 2 mic ensures clear communication by utilizing AI algorithms to enhance audio quality. Designed for comfort, the ComfortMax System includes adjustable features and breathable AirWeave Memory Foam cushions for extended gaming sessions. The bundle also includes an in-game weapons charm and a physical card in a booster pack.
SteelSeries QcK L x Call of Duty: Monkey Bomb Edition
Inspired by Call of Duty: Zombies' Mister Peeks, the custom-designed mystery box bunny headband and speaker plates are compatible with SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro and Arctis Nova 7 series headsets, allowing gamers to add a colorful and eerie touch to their gear. The Call of Duty: Zombies Edition Booster Packs also include an in-game weapon charm.
KontrolFreek x Call of Duty Performance Thumbsticks - Deadshot Daiquiri Edition
Control is key, the dead are everywhere, and KontrolFreek Deadshot Daiquiri Performance Thumbsticks increase the precision, aim, and movement of controllers to help fight massive hordes of Zombies. Available to help players Aim to Win on PlayStation and Xbox controllers, the limited-edition Thumbsticks include an exclusive Deadshot Daquiri in-game weapons charm.
Pricing and Availability
The Call of Duty: Zombies x SteelSeries x KontrolFreek collection is available at SteelSeries.com, KontrolFreek.com, and shop.callofduty.com. See pricing below.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P Bundle Call of Duty: Zombies Edition (includes booster pack and KontrolFreek Deadshot Daiquiri Performance Thumbsticks): NA: $239.99 | EMEA: 259.99 | APAC: $259.99
SteelSeries Headband & Speaker Plates Call of Duty: Zombies Edition NA: $39.99 | EMEA: 39.99 | APAC: $39.99
QcK L Mousepad Call of Duty: Zombies Edition NA: $29.99 | EMEA: 34.99 | APAC: $34.99
KontrolFreek x Call of Duty Performance Thumbsticks - Deadshot Daiquiri Edition NA: $19.99 | EMEA: 19.99 | APAC: $19.99​
KontrolFreek x Call of Duty Performance Thumbsticks - Deadshot Daiquiri Collector's Edition NA: $29.99 | EMEA: 29.99 | APAC: $29.99​