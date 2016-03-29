Streacom Introduces DA2 V2 Mini ITX Chassis

Designed To Support GeForce RTX 30-Series

Streacom DA2 V2 Chassis Specifications

Form Factor: SFF Mini Tower

Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Mini-DTX

CPU Cooler Max Height: 145mm

PCI Support: Dual Slot, 330x150x50mm (LxWxH)

Water Cooling Support: 120 to 280mm

Fan Support: 40 to 180mm, 92mm (Rear)

Drive Support: 3 x 3.5″ or 6 x 2.5″ (/Bracket)

PSU Support: SFX, SFX-L and ATX

Front Port: USB Type-C (3.0 upgradable to 3.1)

External Dimensions: 340 x 286 x 180mm

Volume: 17.5L

Primary Material: Aluminium 6063

Finish: Silver or Black (Sandblasted)

Weight: 3.9kg