Streacom Introduces DA2 V2 Mini ITX Chassis

Designed To Support GeForce RTX 30-Series

Streacom DA2 V2 Chassis Specifications

Form Factor: SFF Mini Tower

Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Mini-DTX

CPU Cooler Max Height: 145mm

PCI Support: Dual Slot, 330x150x50mm (LxWxH)

Water Cooling Support: 120 to 280mm

Fan Support: 40 to 180mm, 92mm (Rear)

Drive Support: 3 x 3.5″ or 6 x 2.5″ (/Bracket)

PSU Support: SFX, SFX-L and ATX

Front Port: USB Type-C (3.0 upgradable to 3.1)

External Dimensions: 340 x 286 x 180mm

Volume: 17.5L

Primary Material: Aluminium 6063

Finish: Silver or Black (Sandblasted)

Weight: 3.9kg

The Streacom DA2 V2 provides enough space and unrestricted access to fresh air from below the case enabling it to supports the latest generation high-performance graphics cards including the GeForce RTX 30-Series. The optional rear fan removes warm air moving upwards from the graphics card. Meanwhile, the SFX PSU can be rotated 90 to assist cooling by directing warm air to the backside and out of the interior.To learn more about the Streacom DA2 V2 Chassis, please visit Streacom.com