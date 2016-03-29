Streacom Introduces DA2 V2 Mini ITX Chassis

Streacom introduces the DA2 Version 2 mini ITX chassis featuring redesigned ventilation patterns on the back and side panels to deliver improved cooling to support the newly released NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards. Both the pitch and size of the ventilation holes have been adjusted, doubling the number of holes to reduce impedance to airflow. The Streacom DA2 V2 also now have the performance acrylic panels as a standard offering improved airflow and additional fan mounting slots. See the images below for comparison with the first-generation DA2 chassis.
Aside from the ventilation and airflow improvements, Streacom also improved the back panel with a new single large opening for the PCIe expansion slots to mount graphics cards easier. The Streacom DA2 V2 also now uses an angled PSU passthrough cable to minimize conflict with the CPU cooler and motherboard.
Designed To Support GeForce RTX 30-Series
The Streacom DA2 V2 provides enough space and unrestricted access to fresh air from below the case enabling it to supports the latest generation high-performance graphics cards including the GeForce RTX 30-Series. The optional rear fan removes warm air moving upwards from the graphics card. Meanwhile, the SFX PSU can be rotated 90° to assist cooling by directing warm air to the backside and out of the interior.
Streacom DA2 V2 Chassis Specifications
Form Factor: SFF Mini Tower
Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Mini-DTX
CPU Cooler Max Height: 145mm
PCI Support: Dual Slot, 330x150x50mm (LxWxH)
Water Cooling Support: 120 to 280mm
Fan Support: 40 to 180mm, 92mm (Rear)
Drive Support: 3 x 3.5″ or 6 x 2.5″ (/Bracket)
PSU Support: SFX, SFX-L and ATX
Front Port: USB Type-C (3.0 upgradable to 3.1)
External Dimensions: 340 x 286 x 180mm
Volume: 17.5L
Primary Material: Aluminium 6063
Finish: Silver or Black (Sandblasted)
Weight: 3.9kg
Form Factor: SFF Mini Tower
Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Mini-DTX
CPU Cooler Max Height: 145mm
PCI Support: Dual Slot, 330x150x50mm (LxWxH)
Water Cooling Support: 120 to 280mm
Fan Support: 40 to 180mm, 92mm (Rear)
Drive Support: 3 x 3.5″ or 6 x 2.5″ (/Bracket)
PSU Support: SFX, SFX-L and ATX
Front Port: USB Type-C (3.0 upgradable to 3.1)
External Dimensions: 340 x 286 x 180mm
Volume: 17.5L
Primary Material: Aluminium 6063
Finish: Silver or Black (Sandblasted)
Weight: 3.9kg
To learn more about the Streacom DA2 V2 Chassis, please visit Streacom.com