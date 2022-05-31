Summer Game Fest 2022 Partners Unveiled

E3 may have been cancelled this year but Geoff Keighley and the Summer Games Fest team are eager to pick up the slack and focus on games and gaming with a more player-focussed lens. The event proper is due to start on June 9th (although Sony's State of Play livestream is scheduled for 11pm BST Thursday), and to prime expectations a little Keighley himself has released the above splash of the industry's leading lights that will be involved in some capacity.
The big publisher names on the list include Activision (likely to showcase more Call of Duty content), EA (who just announced a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), 2K Games (BioShock? Impossible), Steam and Epic. Also notable by their inclusion are Capcom, who have instalments of both Streetfighter and Resident Evil franchises rumoured to be in the works, and Devolver Digital, who without fail host the most off-the-wall showcase of the summer games reveal calendar.
During each showcase livestream we can look forward to new trailers, game premiers, gameplay detail, giveaways and celebrity appearances. Don't expect much depth, this isn't E3 after all, but if they're doing their jobs correctly viewers should be in for a treat.
Adjacent events - some in partnership with SGF, some broadly independent - will occur throughout the week, culminating in the trifecta of Xbox/Bethesda, PC Gaming Show, and Guerrilla Collective presentations that start at 6pm BST on June 12th. Each should be broadcast on Twitch.tv and available as a VOD after the show.
A quick schedule of events is as follows:
SOURCE: @geoffkeighley