Super Flower Zillion FG Series Power Supply Units Launched

Features

The Zillion FG Gold Series supports up to 200% power excursion, ensuring reliable performance for the latest Intel and AMD multi-core CPUs and ATX/BTX compatible motherboards.Adheres to the Cybernetics ATX 3.1 Gold grade standards for optimal power & efficiency performance. Achieves an overall efficiency rating of ≥87% to <89%, ensuring lower energy costs and reduced heat output.Achieving 87% efficiency at 20% load, 90% at 50% load, and 87% at full load, the Zillion FG Gold Series is engineered for energy-saving performance, meeting the highest standards in power efficiency.Featuring a unique blade design and a copper shaft around the bearing, the 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan ensures high airflow, stable cooling, and quiet operation. The fan's ECO mode offers an intelligent cooling solution, adjusting fan speed based on internal temperature for optimal noise reduction.The copper shaft around the bearing can resist high temperature during high RPM thus improving stability and durability during operation, enhancing heat dissipation and extending the lifespan of the PSU.Equipped with ultra-flexible ribbon cables, the Zillion FG Gold Series offers hassle-free cable management, reducing clutter and improving airflow within the system.With 105°C Taiwanese capacitors, active PFC, and multiple protections (OVP, OCP, OTP, SCP, OPP, NLP), the Zillion FG Gold Series is built to deliver reliable and long-lasting performance.The Super Flower Zillion FG Series is now available in North America via the Super Flower Newegg Store . Coming to other regions shortly. See pricing below.Zillion FG 650W ATX 2.0: $99.99Zillion FG 750W ATX 2.0: $109.99Zillion FG 850W ATX 3.1: $119.99Zillion FG 1050W ATX 3.1: $149.99Zillion FG 1250W ATX3.1: $179.99