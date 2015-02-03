Super Flower Zillion FG Series Power Supply Units Launched

Super Flower proudly unveils the Zillion FG ATX 3.1 power supply units completing its lineup for this year. The Zillion FG appears to be the most affordable ATX 3.1-compliant offering, the Combat FG seems to be the mid-range and the 'Leadex III is the high-end for the brand's 80 PLUS Gold lineup.
The Super Flower Zillion FG is fully compatible with Intel ATX 3.1 and boasts cutting-edge features that cater to the rigorous demands of todays high-performance computing environments. Designed for gamers and professionals, this power supply series embodies Super Flower's commitment to power efficiency, durability, and advanced cooling technology. The Zillion FG Series is available from 850W to 1250W models. The Zillion FG also has 650W and 750W models but is only ATX 2.0 compliant.
FeaturesIntel ATX 3.1 Compatibility:
The Zillion FG Gold Series supports up to 200% power excursion, ensuring reliable performance for the latest Intel and AMD multi-core CPUs and ATX/BTX compatible motherboards.
Cybernetics ATX 3.1 Gold Grade Efficiency Compliance:
Adheres to the Cybernetics ATX 3.1 Gold grade standards for optimal power & efficiency performance. Achieves an overall efficiency rating of ≥87% to <89%, ensuring lower energy costs and reduced heat output.
80 PLUS® Gold Certified Efficiency:
Achieving 87% efficiency at 20% load, 90% at 50% load, and 87% at full load, the Zillion FG Gold Series is engineered for energy-saving performance, meeting the highest standards in power efficiency.
Advanced Cooling with 120mm FDB Fan:
Featuring a unique blade design and a copper shaft around the bearing, the 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan ensures high airflow, stable cooling, and quiet operation. The fan's ECO mode offers an intelligent cooling solution, adjusting fan speed based on internal temperature for optimal noise reduction.
Durable Copper Shaft:
The copper shaft around the bearing can resist high temperature during high RPM thus improving stability and durability during operation, enhancing heat dissipation and extending the lifespan of the PSU.
Fully Modular Design:
Equipped with ultra-flexible ribbon cables, the Zillion FG Gold Series offers hassle-free cable management, reducing clutter and improving airflow within the system.
Enhanced Durability: With 105°C Taiwanese capacitors, active PFC, and multiple protections (OVP, OCP, OTP, SCP, OPP, NLP), the Zillion FG Gold Series is built to deliver reliable and long-lasting performance.
Pricing and Availability
The Super Flower Zillion FG Series is now available in North America via the Super Flower Newegg Store. Coming to other regions shortly. See pricing below.
Zillion FG 650W ATX 2.0: $99.99
Zillion FG 750W ATX 2.0: $109.99
Zillion FG 850W ATX 3.1: $119.99
Zillion FG 1050W ATX 3.1: $149.99
Zillion FG 1250W ATX3.1: $179.99