SUPERO Presents Pro Gaming C9Z490-PGW Motherboard

- 15mu Gold Plated Single CPU socket H4 (LGA 1200) supports 10th Gen Intel Core, Pentium, Celeron Processors- Aquantia AQC107 10 Gbit LAN port- Intel i219V Gbit Ethernet LAN port- Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 + Bluetooth 5.0- 4 x DDR4-4000+ MHz(OC) non-ECC UDIMM up to 128GB Realtek ALC 1220 HD 7.1 Audio- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C- 4x USB 3.2 Gen.2- Horizontal front panel headerSUPERO did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the SUPERO Pro Gaming C9Z490-PGW motherboard at SUPERO.com SUPERO is a relatively new brand when it comes to consumer-class motherboards but has a long history of manufacturing enterprise-class motherboards for servers, workstations, and the like under the parent Supermicro brand. SUPERO motherboards first appeared with the Intel Z170 chipset for the 6th generation Intel Core processors. Check out SUPERO motherboards at SUPERO.com