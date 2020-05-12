SUPERO Presents Pro Gaming C9Z490-PGW Motherboard
SUPERO, a division of Supermicro offering consumer-class products including desktop PC motherboards, systems, and chassis, revealed the SUPERO Pro Gaming C9Z490-PGW motherboard for the 10th generation Intel Core processors. The C9Z490-PGW is positioned as the brands ultimate high-end gaming Z490 motherboard. The C9Z490-PGW packs an Aquantia 10 Gigabit LAN networking and the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 + Bluetooth 5.0 wireless networking. SUPERO subjects its motherboards with rigorous testing methods that guarantee durability and stability to give it superior server quality. The motherboard uses enterprise-grade VRM offering a longer lifetime of cooler functionality with higher efficiency. The motherboard also packs a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C offering a maximum throughput of 20 Gb/s.
Features
- 15mu Gold Plated Single CPU socket H4 (LGA 1200) supports 10th Gen Intel Core, Pentium, Celeron Processors
- Aquantia AQC107 10 Gbit LAN port
- Intel i219V Gbit Ethernet LAN port
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 + Bluetooth 5.0
- 4 x DDR4-4000+ MHz(OC) non-ECC UDIMM up to 128GB
- Realtek ALC 1220 HD 7.1 Audio
- 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C
- 4x USB 3.2 Gen.2
- Horizontal front panel header
SUPERO did not reveal pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the SUPERO Pro Gaming C9Z490-PGW motherboard at SUPERO.com
About SUPERO
SUPERO is a relatively new brand when it comes to consumer-class motherboards but has a long history of manufacturing enterprise-class motherboards for servers, workstations, and the like under the parent Supermicro brand. SUPERO motherboards first appeared with the Intel Z170 chipset for the 6th generation Intel Core processors. Check out SUPERO motherboards at SUPERO.com
Comments
Recent Stories
« PowerColor Brings the Ultimate 1080p Gaming to Mini ITX Builds · SUPERO Presents Pro Gaming C9Z490-PGW Motherboard