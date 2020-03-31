Synology Announce the 5-Bay DS1520+ NAS for Home & SMB Environments

CPU Model:- Intel Celeron J4125

CPU Architecture:- 64-bit

CPU Frequency:- 4-core 2.0 (base) / 2.7 (burst) GHz

Hardware Encryption Engine:- (AES-NI)



System Memory:- 8 GB DDR4 non-ECC

Memory Module Pre-installed:- 8 GB (4 GB + 4 GB)

Total Memory Slots:- 1



Storage

Drive Bays:- 5

Maximum Drive Bays with Expansion Unit:- 15 (DX517 x 2)

M.2 Drive Slots:- 2 (NVMe)

Compatible Drive Type:

- 3.5" SATA HDD

- 2.5" SATA HDD

- 2.5" SATA SSD

- M.2 2280 NVMe SSD



Maximum Internal Raw Capacity:- 80 TB (16 TB drive x 5) (Capacity may vary by RAID types)

Maximum Raw Capacity with Expansion Units :- 240 TB (80 TB + 16 TB drive x 10) (Capacity may vary by RAID types)

Maximum Single Volume Size:- 108 TB



RJ-45 1GbE LAN Port:- 4 (with Link Aggregation / Failover support)

USB 3.0 Ports:- 2

eSATA Ports:- 2



Dimensions (Height x Width x Depth):- 166 mm x 230 mm x 223 mm

System Fan:- 92 mm x 92 mm x 2 pcs



Internal Drive File System Support: Btrfs, EXT4

The DS1520+ is a significant update over the DS1019+, with improvements to overall performance and particular attention paid to website responsiveness. Compute tasks benefit from a more powerful CPU - up 20% relative to the previous iteration - and five internal 3.5" bays will typically be more than enough to cater to personal storage needs.Business and professional environments with greater storage requirements can scale the available bays up to fifteen and overall storage capacity to a massive 240TB. Two DX517 units can be purchased separately for this purpose.Performance can be further augmented through the installation of up to two M.2 NVMe SSDs that act as a high speed data cache between HDDs and memory.Synology's suite of NAS tools also aids in the creation of a private cloud, improving the remote accessibility and data transfer management of files.More information on the DS1520+ is available at the official product page . Pricing has not been disclosed at the time of publication.