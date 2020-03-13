Synology Announces C2 Service Expansion into North America

Synology C2 Backup is a cloud backup solution for enterprise and home users. Synology C2 enables users to store backup of essential data to protect it from data corruption, IT failure, and other forms of data destruction. It is ideal for Synology NAS users to safeguard their data. Today, Synology announced the launch of a new data centre in Seattle that aims to expand the reach of the Synology C2 service to markets in Asia and America. Synology C2 Backup subscribers can now choose data centres, between the Frankfurt data centre or the new Seattle data centre, with each site independently compliant with local regulations and laws.
"Augmenting on-premises data security with cloud-based backup is a growing trend among personal and business users alike. The new data centre in Seattle allows us to provide a more efficient and localized experience to customers in the Americas and Asia," said Hewitt Lee, Director of Synology Product Management Group.
"Over the past two years, Synology C2 usage has grown considerably around the world. The addition of the new data centre will enable users to protect their data while allowing them to more easily meet regulation and security policies associated with data residency," said Jia-Yu Liu, Vice President and Head of the Application Group at Synology.
"Over the past two years, Synology C2 usage has grown considerably around the world. The addition of the new data centre will enable users to protect their data while allowing them to more easily meet regulation and security policies associated with data residency," said Jia-Yu Liu, Vice President and Head of the Application Group at Synology.
Synology C2 Backup Plans For UsersPlan 1: Targets essential backup needs:
- Automatic versioning, stores up to 11 versions, going back 30 days
- Versioning doesn't count towards data usage
- Flexible plan selection of 100 GB, 300 GB, and 1 TB storage capacities
Plan 2: Provides advanced data protection capabilities:
- Flexible backup rotation and retention policies
- Data deduplication for storage usage optimization
- More than or equal to 1 TB of storage capacity
Synology C2 Backup offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. For more information, please visit the Synology C2 Backup website at https://c2.synology.com/en-us/backup