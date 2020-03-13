Synology Announces C2 Service Expansion into North America

"Augmenting on-premises data security with cloud-based backup is a growing trend among personal and business users alike. The new data centre in Seattle allows us to provide a more efficient and localized experience to customers in the Americas and Asia," said Hewitt Lee, Director of Synology Product Management Group.



"Over the past two years, Synology C2 usage has grown considerably around the world. The addition of the new data centre will enable users to protect their data while allowing them to more easily meet regulation and security policies associated with data residency," said Jia-Yu Liu, Vice President and Head of the Application Group at Synology.

Synology C2 Backup Plans For Users

: Targets essential backup needs:- Automatic versioning, stores up to 11 versions, going back 30 days- Versioning doesn't count towards data usage- Flexible plan selection of 100 GB, 300 GB, and 1 TB storage capacities: Provides advanced data protection capabilities:- Flexible backup rotation and retention policies- Data deduplication for storage usage optimization- More than or equal to 1 TB of storage capacity